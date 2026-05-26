UP Shocker: Man's Body Found In Sack With Throat Slit, Hands And Legs Tied

The body of a man was found stuffed inside a sack near the Aami river in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur district on Monday morning, police said. The victim's hands and legs were tied, and his throat had been brutally slit.

According to news agency PTI, villagers spotted the suspicious sack lying near the riverbank close to the Semrahwa Baba temple in Bharsand around 7 am. Sensing something unusual, they immediately alerted the police.

When officers opened the sack, they found the body of a man believed to be around 30 years old. The corpse bore deep injury marks on the neck, while ropes were tightly tied around the victim's limbs, suggesting a carefully planned murder.

Police suspect the man may have been killed elsewhere before his body was dumped near the riverbank to conceal his identity and divert investigators. Police teams and forensic experts rushed to the spot to collect evidence and examine the crime scene.

Investigators are now scanning missing person reports from nearby villages and police stations in an attempt to identify the deceased and trace the killers. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

SP (North) Gyanendra Nath Prasad said further action would be taken based on the post-mortem report and investigation findings. He added that police are probing all possible angles in the case.