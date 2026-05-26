New Report From G2A And Juniper Research Predicts 'Trust Advantage' As The Next Growth Driver In Global Digital Commerce

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- G2A Group, operator of the world's largest digital entertainment marketplace, and Juniper Research today published the 'Trust in Digital Commerce' report. The findings highlight the "Trust Advantage”, a measurable growth opportunity for digital marketplaces that aligns consumer expectations with robust security infrastructure.

Based on a survey of over 9,000 respondents from nine countries including the US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Poland, and Brazil, the report shows that trust is a primary driver of commerce growth, not just a risk-management issue. It explores how consumer attitudes toward security, payment methods, and new technologies are reshaping digital commerce.

Marketplaces Outperform Direct Brand Purchases

The report identifies a clear“Trust Advantage” for platforms that prioritize security. Consumers expect safe transactions, and data shows marketplaces outperform direct brand purchases in every country surveyed, not only in price and convenience but also in perceived trustworthiness.

As digital commerce grows more complex, marketplaces are evolving beyond transactional roles and becoming integral to the trust infrastructure of the online economy.

Payment Wallets are the Most Trusted Security Feature

The report finds a strong link between payment methods and consumer confidence. 60% of respondents cited trusted digital wallets as the main factor in establishing trust, ranking this above multi-factor authentication and transparent privacy policies.

Digital wallets are now the preferred payment method in Germany, Poland, and Italy, reflecting a broader shift motivated by security. 32% of respondents choose their payment method specifically to avoid sharing financial details with merchants. For marketplaces, integrating locally preferred wallets can increase consumer confidence and drive purchase completion.

Platforms Take the Lead on Security Expectations

The report shows that 50% of respondents globally believe e-commerce platforms are most responsible for security, while 30% assign this responsibility to banks and payment providers. Only 20% see themselves as primarily responsible.

Rather than framing this as a liability, the report suggests that consumers' willingness to delegate security to trusted platforms is a competitive advantage for marketplaces with strong trust infrastructure. Results also indicate a growing expectation that platforms and financial institutions should absorb fraud risk, even as scams increasingly target human behavior.

Shifting the Skepticism on Agentic Commerce

Some consumers are becoming more comfortable with AI, but others are still hesitant about AI making purchasing decisions. Trust in AI scored above average overall (6 out of 10), but respondents expressed discomfort with AI agents buying products or services for them. The main concerns were lack of human control and data privacy, suggesting that unfamiliarity, rather than negative experience, drives skepticism.

These varied responses suggest that agentic commerce will not be adopted uniformly. Trust, transparency, and user control will determine which platforms gain a competitive advantage as adoption accelerates in the coming years.

The report was officially launched at G2A's exclusive summit“The Trust Algorithm: Securing the Future of Digital Commerce in the Age of Agentic AI”, where industry experts from companies including Microsoft, Google, Mastercard, Akamai, Checkout, Forter, Allegro Pay, LSEG and many others discussed the evolving role of trust, security, and AI in the future of digital commerce.

Security remains one of G2A's key priorities. The company's internal cyber defense team continuously develops and strengthens its security systems, including AI-supported solutions, while external partners provide additional tools to protect users throughout their entire experience. By allowing only verified business sellers on the platform, alongside a rigorous 48-business-seller verification procedure and a 25% approval rate, G2A demonstrates its commitment to transparency, trust, and the security of its global community of over 35 million users.

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About G2A

G2A is the world's largest marketplace for digital entertainment, serving over 35 million users from 180 countries with more than 200 million visits in 2025. As a true gateway to digital entertainment and a rapidly evolving digital ecosystem, G2A gives access to over 125,000 digital offerings, including games, DLCs, in-game items, and non-gaming items such as gift cards, subscriptions, software, or e-learning, sold by sellers from all over the world. A compliance-driven organization audited by Deloitte for over a decade, G2A is a leader in online security, recognized by the prestigious American CNP Award alongside industry giants like Microsoft and PayPal. Today, the company is a key gateway for recognized global brands, leveraging its scalable infrastructure to drive the next phase of e-commerce through agentic AI and global M&A - continuously expanding its role as the Gate 2 Adventure in the digital world.

About Juniper Research

Juniper Research is a global tech strategist firm providing research, data, and forecasting across the fintech, telecoms, and IoT sectors. For over 20 years, Juniper Research has delivered actionable insights that help industry leaders navigate disruption, seize opportunities, and make confident strategic decisions. Specializing in identifying and appraising new high-growth market sectors within the digital ecosystem, the cornerstones of Juniper Research are Market sizing and forecasting, together with competitive analysis, strategic assessment, and business modeling.

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About the Study

The“Trust in Digital Commerce” report surveyed 9,000 consumers across nine countries (including the US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Poland, and Brazil). The study examined online purchase behaviors, fraud experiences, attitudes toward AI, and perceptions of security responsibility.