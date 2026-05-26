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Brödernas Publishes The Audited Annual Consolidated Financial Statements Of The Group For The Year Ended December 31, 2025


2026-05-26 04:00:59
(MENAFN- EQS Group)
Brödernas Group AB / Key word(s): Annual Results
Brödernas publishes the audited annual consolidated financial statements of the Group for the year ended December 31, 2025
26.05.2026 / 09:35 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
May 26, 2026, 09.00 CET Brödernas publishes the audited annual consolidated financial statements of the Group for the year ended December 31, 2025 Reference is made to Brödernas Group AB (publ) (" Brödernas "), SEK 140,000,000 senior secured callable fixed rate bonds with ISIN NO0013250597 (" Existing Bonds "). Brödernas announces that it has filed its audited annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2025. As of December 31, 2025, Brödernas TopCo AB was the consolidating parent company of the Group. In connection with the conclusion of the corporate restructuring, this entity has entered into liquidation, and its former corporate functions have been transferred to Brödernas Group AB. The new parent company of the Group is GM Sweden AB. The report is available on the company's website (). For further information, please contact: Richard Forsshéll, CEO... This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact ... or visit . 26.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Language: English
Company: Brödernas Group AB
Östermalmstorg 5
114 42 Stockholm
Sweden
ISIN: NO0013250597
WKN: A3LZNP
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt
EQS News ID: 2333306

End of News EQS News Service

2333306 26.05.2026 CET/CEST

MENAFN26052026004691010666ID1111167126



EQS Group

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