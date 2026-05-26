HUTCH Advances ESG With Rajawaka Rainforest Restoration

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) HUTCH Sri Lanka is continuing its commitment to environmental sustainability through the ongoing implementation of its rainforest restoration initiative at the Rajawaka Forest Reserve in Balangoda. Conducted in partnership with Rainforest Protectors Sri Lanka, the programme was implemented for the third consecutive year. During this phase, approximately 500 native plants were introduced across half an acre of degraded forest land within the Rajawaka Forest Reserve. The selection of indigenous species is intended to support the regeneration of the natural forest structure, enhance habitat quality, and contribute to the protection of local biodiversity. Employee participation remained a key highlight of the programme, reflecting HUTCH's approach to embedding sustainability as a habit into its organization's culture.

This initiative aligns with Sri Lanka's broader national sustainability journey, as the country is not yet carbon neutral but has committed to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. Within this context, the presence of CK Hutchison Holdings - the Global Fortune 500 conglomerate through its subsidiary HUTCH Sri Lanka plays a significant role in accelerating sustainable development in the country by cascading socio-economic benefits to communities and businesses.

Complementing these efforts, Hutch's ESG landscape is steadily evolving through initiatives such as renewable energy use, circular economy retail shops, e-SIM drive, reforestation programmes, environment sanitation projects and more, all of which collectively inspires the country's transition toward a sustainable future.

Hamdhy Hassen, Chief Marketing Officer at HUTCH Sri Lanka, said,“Our partnership with Rainforest Protectors Sri Lanka reflects HUTCH's sustained commitment to environmental stewardship and climate resilience, anchored in our group, CK Hutchison Holdings - ESG agenda. We believe that actions we take today are critical to preserving Sri Lanka's ecosystems for a healthy and vibrant livelihood for the people of Sri Lanka.”