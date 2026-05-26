HUTCH Advances ESG With Rajawaka Rainforest Restoration
This initiative aligns with Sri Lanka's broader national sustainability journey, as the country is not yet carbon neutral but has committed to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. Within this context, the presence of CK Hutchison Holdings - the Global Fortune 500 conglomerate through its subsidiary HUTCH Sri Lanka plays a significant role in accelerating sustainable development in the country by cascading socio-economic benefits to communities and businesses.
Complementing these efforts, Hutch's ESG landscape is steadily evolving through initiatives such as renewable energy use, circular economy retail shops, e-SIM drive, reforestation programmes, environment sanitation projects and more, all of which collectively inspires the country's transition toward a sustainable future.
Hamdhy Hassen, Chief Marketing Officer at HUTCH Sri Lanka, said,“Our partnership with Rainforest Protectors Sri Lanka reflects HUTCH's sustained commitment to environmental stewardship and climate resilience, anchored in our group, CK Hutchison Holdings - ESG agenda. We believe that actions we take today are critical to preserving Sri Lanka's ecosystems for a healthy and vibrant livelihood for the people of Sri Lanka.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment