30 Injured As Private Bus Overturns In Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, May 26 (IANS) A private travel bus overturned in Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur district on Tuesday, leaving around 30 passengers injured.

The accident occurred on National Highway 44 near Vennedoddi in Gooty mandal.

The bus, which was travelling from Hyderabad to Anantapur, overturned after the bus driver lost control while trying to avoid a lorry coming from the opposite direction.

Passengers said the bus flipped three times before crashing into agricultural fields.

On receipt of information, police rushed to the spot and launched a relief operation.

The injured were shifted to Anantapur district hospital, where the condition of 10 of them is stated to be critical.

Police registered a case and took up an investigation.

Meanwhile, a major tragedy was averted at Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) in Hyderabad on Tuesday as a bus suddenly caught fire.

The bus belonging to Gadwal depot of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC), which was on the platform, caught fire. The incident sent panic among passengers who had boarded the bus. Alerted by people on the platform, they immediately got out of the vehicle.

An alert bus conductor, along with others, poured water to douse the fire. TGSRTC officials were investigating the cause of the fire.

MGBS is the biggest and busiest bus station in Telangana.

In another accident involving multiple vehicles in Telangana's Nizamabad district, two persons were critically injured. Some others received

The accident occurred on Monday evening on National Highway 44 near Chandrayanpalli in Indalwai mandal of Nizamabad district.

According to police, a truck hit seven cars which had stopped due to an accident. The cars were badly damaged in the collision.

A lorry, which was heading to Nizamabad from Hyderabad, had come to a halt on the road after suffering a tyre puncture. A DCM vehicle rammed into the lorry from behind. At the same another lorry loaded with coconuts overturned while trying to avoid the two vehicles.

The drivers of these vehicles had stopped cars and asked their drivers to wait for the road clearance. Meanwhile, another lorry came from behind and rammed into the cars.

The injured were shifted to the government hospital in Nizamabad.