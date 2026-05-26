Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Nagaland State Lottery (26-05-2026, 1 PM): Dear Shine Tuesday Result Declared, First Prize ₹1 Crore Winner Revealed

Nagaland State Lottery (26-05-2026, 1 PM): Dear Shine Tuesday Result Declared, First Prize ₹1 Crore Winner Revealed


2026-05-26 04:00:34
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Nagaland's state-run lottery has announced its Tuesday schedule for May 26, 2026, featuring three major draws under the Sambad weekly lottery series. Each draw on the day carries a top prize of ₹1 crore, drawing widespread attention among participants. The first draw of the day, Dear Shine Morning, is scheduled for 1 PM, followed by the Dear Day Prestige draw at 6 PM, and the final draw, Dear Destiny Night, at 8 PM. All three lotteries are part of the Tuesday weekly lineup and offer identical prize structures.

The ticket holder 52C 96871 has won the Rs 1 crore prize, making it the biggest winner of today's draw.

Nagaland State Lottery (26-05-2026, 1 PM): Dear Shine Tuesday Winning Numbers

1st Prize (₹1 Crore)- 52C 96871 

Consolation Prize (₹1000)- 96871 

2nd Prize (₹10,000)- 07751, 36353, 36803, 42214, 53457, 56876, 78515, 84203, 86366, 93052 

3rd Prize (₹500)- 0281, 1193, 1333, 1453, 2917, 2993, 4629, 7655, 8254, 9533 

4th Prize (₹250)- 1815, 4781, 5095, 5648, 5821, 6369, 6423, 7203, 8786, 9227 

5th Prize (₹120)- 0017, 0040, 0327, 0451, 0528, 0627, 0655, 0997, 1084, 1105, 1150, 1370, 1420, 1631, 1740, 1747, 1782, 1943, 2032, 2127, 2636, 2673, 2724, 2782, 2816, 2980, 3061, 3148, 3194, 3287, 3441, 3483, 3617, 3969, 4112, 4332, 4334, 4470, 4481, 4546, 4730, 4802, 4981, 5017, 5086, 5151, 5355, 5416, 5430, 5650, 5661, 5735, 5960, 6116, 6124, 6156, 6483, 6530, 6562, 6611, 6617, 6713, 6732, 6823, 6941, 7071, 7354, 7456, 7457, 7613, 7677, 7687, 7771, 7786, 7795, 7914, 7937, 7940, 8134, 8216, 8250, 8507, 8664, 8702, 8774, 9002, 9006, 9036, 9131, 9308, 9466, 9597, 9604, 9652, 9711, 9753, 9789, 9817, 9829, 9846

How Winners Can Claim Prizes 

Prize claims depend on the winning amount. For prizes up to ₹10,000, winners can approach authorized lottery retail outlets in Nagaland. 

For winnings above ₹10,000, claimants must submit an application to the Director of Nagaland State Lotteries or the designated nodal officer. Required documents include the original winning ticket, identity proof (Aadhaar and PAN), bank details with a cancelled cheque, and passport-size photographs. An affidavit confirming ownership of the ticket is also mandatory. 

All documents must be duly attested by a First Class Magistrate or Notary Public before submission. 

The Tuesday draws continue to remain among the most closely followed weekly lottery events in the state, with participants awaiting results across all three time slots.

MENAFN26052026007385015968ID1111167112



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search