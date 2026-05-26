CM Satheesan Meets PM Modi In Delhi Outreach After UDF's Landslide Win

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 26 (IANS) In his first meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi after leading the Congress-led UDF to a sweeping victory in the Kerala Assembly elections, Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan on Tuesday held crucial talks with the PM in New Delhi, signalling the start of the new state government's engagement with the Centre.

The PMO office posted pictures of the meeting between the two.

The nearly 20-minute meeting at the Prime Minister's Office assumed political significance, coming just days after the change of guard in Kerala, ending the decade-long rule of the Left Democratic Front led by former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

CM Satheesan was accompanied by Kerala Chief Secretary A. Jayathilak during the meeting.

Sources said the Chief Minister submitted a detailed memorandum seeking Central support for several key development projects and financial packages for the state, while also following up on a number of pending issues concerning Kerala.

Though official details of the discussions were not disclosed, it is learnt that infrastructure development, financial assistance, pending railway and highway projects, disaster relief support and issues concerning Kerala's overall fiscal position figured prominently during the talks.

Despite the political importance attached to the meeting, Satheesan remained tight-lipped while leaving the venue and avoided responding to questions from the media regarding the outcome of the discussions with the Prime Minister.

The Chief Minister has temporarily camped at Kerala House as part of his two-day visit to the national capital.

Later in the day, Satheesan is scheduled to meet Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to press for greater financial support for Kerala amid the state's continuing fiscal challenges.

On Wednesday, the Chief Minister is expected to hold separate meetings with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan before returning to Thiruvananthapuram.

The Delhi visit is being closely watched both politically and administratively, with indications that the new UDF government is keen to strike a pragmatic working relationship with the BJP-led Centre despite sharp political differences between the two sides.