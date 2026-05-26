Inaugural Art For Impact Gala Raises £7,850 For Neurodivergent Young People In Tower Hamlets

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- City of London charity auction brings together 125 guests, four African and British-African artists, and signed football shirts donated by England international Darren Bent

Katharine's Trust and NeuroLeadership today announced the results of the inaugural Art for Impact Gala, held on 7th May 2026 at Preston Turnbull LLP in the City of London. The event raised a total of £7,850 in support of neuroscience-based programmes for neurodivergent young people aged 16 to 25 in Tower Hamlets, East London.

The Gala brought together 125 guests drawn from the legal, financial services, and arts communities for an evening of contemporary art, silent auction, and keynote address. Thirty original works by four artists were exhibited across the Preston Turnbull LLP gallery space, with four artworks selling on the night and further sales completing in the days that followed.

Four works found new homes, with proceeds going directly to St. Katharine's Trust (Registered Charity No. 1143837). The sold works were: The Jazz Man and Old Wine in New Bottle by London-based Nigerian artist Michael Echekoba, I-54 Contemporary African Art Fair exhibitor; Rainmakers of the Sacred Earth from the Tribal Harmony Series by the late Dooyum Raphael Ahikyaa (1979 to 2024), commissioned by collector Kinsley Ikem-Ifudu; and Sunset Over the Water by Nigerian artist Nkiru Ogbonna. The fourth artist in the collection, Eric Sher, is a South African abstract expressionist selected from 516 international artists for the Deutsche Bank Collection nomination, whose Chancellor House drawing was endorsed by the Nelson Mandela Foundation.

The evening also featured a silent auction of two signed football shirts donated by former England international Darren Bent. Bent represented England at senior international level, earning 13 full caps, as well as 36 appearances across Under-15 to Under-21 level. Both shirts, one England and one Tottenham Hotspur, were acquired by the same bidder for a combined £500.

The programme included a keynote address by Mark Robinson, barrister and neurodivergent advocate, alongside an opening address by Jonathan Campbell, Trustee of St. Katharine's Trust. The evening was hosted by MC Bevlyn Clement.

All proceeds support MindWealth Collective CIC, a neuroscience education platform founded by Pat Clough for young people aged 16 to 25 in Tower Hamlets. MindWealth Collective is currently delivering a six-week pilot programme in partnership with Tower Hamlets Carer Centre, supported by a National Lottery Awards for All grant. The programme uses neuroscience-based tools to support young carers in understanding their own cognition, building resilience, and developing practical life and employability skills.

"The Art for Impact Gala was about proving a model," said Pat Clough, Principal Consultant at NeuroLeadership and Founder of MindWealth Collective CIC. "We wanted to show that serious contemporary art and genuine social impact belong in the same room, and that collectors can make a meaningful contribution without compromising on quality or provenance. The response from our guests, and from the artists who gave so generously, tells us this is a model worth building on."

The remaining collection from the Gala is available for private sale, with proceeds continuing to support St. Katharine's Trust. Planning for the second edition of Art for Impact is underway. Collectors and prospective corporate partners wishing to register their interest in either the current collection or the next edition are invited to contact the team directly.

ENDS

Notes to Editors

About Art for Impact: Art for Impact is a curated charity art auction series bringing investment-grade contemporary art to new audiences in the City of London. The inaugural Gala was held on 7th May 2026 at Preston Turnbull LLP, EC3N 4AH.

About St. Katharine's Trust: St. Katharine's Trust (Registered Charity No. 1143837) supports neurodivergent young adults aged 18 to 34 through neuroscience-based coaching, mentoring, and life skills programmes in Tower Hamlets, East London.

About MindWealth Collective CIC: MindWealth Collective CIC (Company No. 16855756) is a community interest company delivering neuroscience education to young people aged 16 to 25 in Tower Hamlets. Founded by Pat Clough, the organisation is currently delivering a six-week pilot programme supported by a National Lottery Awards for All grant (Project ID: 20341935).

About NeuroLeadership: NeuroLeadership (Neuro Leadership Consulting Ltd, Company No. 15460485) is a neuroscience consultancy founded by Pat Clough, delivering leadership and organisational development programmes to executives and institutions.

Collection available for private sale: Works by Michael Echekoba, Eric Sher, Nkiru Ogbonna, and the Tribal Harmony Series (Dooyum Raphael Ahikyaa, commissioned by Kinsley Ikem-Ifudu) remain available. High-resolution images and provenance notes available on request.

Media contact:Pat CloughNeuroLeadership | Art for Impact...