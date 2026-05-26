Inside Prabhas' Rs 160 Cr Super-Luxurious Bungalow In Hyderabad House Has Pool, Large Gardens And More

Pan-India star Prabhas is once again in the spotlight, but this time, it's not about his films. It's about a massive new mansion he's reportedly building in Hyderabad. According to buzz in Tollywood circles, the actor has kicked off construction on a super-luxurious bungalow in the city's posh Financial District. The property is said to be spread across two acres, and just the land is valued at a staggering ₹160 crore. While Prabhas and his team haven't said anything officially, the news is already creating a huge buzz among fans and in the real estate world.

Prabhas's New Bungalow is Coming Up in Hyderabad's Premium Area

Reports say Prabhas's new dream home is being built in Hyderabad's Financial District, one of the city's most high-profile and expensive areas. Land prices here are reportedly over ₹80 crore per acre. So, for a two-acre plot, the total land cost comes to around ₹160 crore. And this doesn't even include the cost of construction and luxury interiors. To put it in perspective, the price of the land alone could fund almost one-and-a-half movies like the Mohanlal-starrer 'Drishyam 3', which had a budget of about ₹100 crore.

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Prabhas's Guest House is Already Famous

Prabhas already owns a well-known guest house in Raidurgam, which has been the venue for many private parties and celebrity get-togethers. However, reports claim that the area has become too crowded over time, prompting Prabhas to look for a new property with more privacy and a larger space. This new mansion is apparently not just a luxury home but is also being seen as a long-term investment.

Prabhas's New Home Will Have International-Standard Luxury Facilities

According to industry reports, Prabhas's new house will feature international-style interiors and all the latest modern amenities. The reports claim the mansion will include a private home theatre, an advanced fitness area, a swimming pool, large landscaped gardens, and massive living spaces designed for complete privacy. It's said that the construction could take about two years to complete.

Along with Films, Prabhas is Also Focusing on Real Estate

Apart from his film career, Prabhas is also exploring long-term investment opportunities in real estate and agricultural land. On the work front, the actor has a packed schedule with major films like 'Fauji', 'Spirit', the sequel to 'Kalki 2898 AD', and 'Salaar 2' in the pipeline. So, while fans are waiting for his movies, they are now also eagerly waiting for the first glimpse of this rumoured dream mansion.