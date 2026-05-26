403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Baku Launches Trial On Appeal Of Armenian Citizens
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. The case on the appeal filed by the Armenian citizens Arayik Harutyunyan, Arkadi Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Davit Ishkhanyan, David Babayan, Levon Mnatsakanyan and others against the court verdict, who were accused of committing crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, including the preparation and conduct of a war of aggression, acts of genocide, violation of the laws and customs of warfare, as well as terrorism, financing terrorism, forcible seizure of power, forcible retention of power and numerous other crimes as a result of Armenia's military aggression against Azerbaijan, has been taken into consideration, Trend reports.
The case will be considered by the Baku Court of Appeals under the chairmanship of Judge Elmar Rahimov.
The trial begins today.--
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment