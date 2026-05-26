Heydar Aliyev Foundation And China Conservatory Of Music Discuss Cooperation Areas (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Future areas of cooperation were discussed in Beijing between the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the China Conservatory of Music, Trend reports.

The Communist Party Secretary of this music institution, Wang Xudong, expressed satisfaction with the existing relations with the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. Wang Xudong noted that the China Conservatory of Music is one of the country's prestigious higher education institutions providing music education. He stressed the importance of cooperation with Azerbaijan in the field of musical art. During the conversation, opportunities for joint activities with the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in this direction were discussed.

Representative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, head of the working group on Azerbaijan-China interparliamentary relations Soltan Mammadov noted the fruitful results of the projects implemented by the Foundation to promote the Chinese language and culture in Azerbaijan. It was noted that the promotion of our national music in a country with such a rich cultural heritage as China will contribute to the further strengthening of cultural relations between the two peoples.

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