Hukoomi Announces Website, App Upgrades Ahead Of Relaunch

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Hukoomi announces comprehensive technical updates to its website and mobile application, effective 25 May 2026, in preparation for the official launch of the platform's new and enhanced edition.

These updates come as part of the development of the next generation of digital government services in the State of Qatar, in line with the aspirations of the community, supporting the country's digital transformation journey, and contributing to the achievement of the Digital Agenda 2030 and Qatar National Vision 2030.