Al Jazeera Wins 12 Awards At 2026 New York Festivals TV & Films

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Jazeera Media Network has won 12 awards at the 2026 New York Festivals TV & Film Awards. The winners were announced during a virtual ceremony held on May 21, 2026.

Al Jazeera Arabic Channel won two Gold Awards and one Bronze Award for documentaries and programmes covering developments in Syria. Al Jazeera English won two Gold Awards, two Silver Awards and five Bronze Awards for documentaries and coverage highlighting compelling human stories from India, China, Vietnam, the Philippines and Palestine.

Commenting on the achievement, Asef Hamidi, Managing Director of Al Jazeera Arabic Channel, said:“Al Jazeera journalists continue to excel in international competitions, winning global awards while shedding light on regional and international affairs. Their storytelling examines the many dimensions of complex issues and provides the essential context needed for meaningful, in-depth journalism. I congratulate my colleagues on this achievement, which comes as no surprise for Al Jazeera and reflects the strength and calibre of our journalists in maintaining a leading position on the global stage.”

“We are honoured to receive these awards, which recognise our ongoing commitment to uncovering the truth and telling people's stories everywhere, without geographical or cultural prejudice,” said Issa Ali, Managing Director of Al Jazeera English.

For more than 60 years, the New York Festivals TV & Film Awards have honoured exceptional and innovative content produced across all continents. Al Jazeera English has been named Channel of the Year at the NYF TV & Film Awards nine times in a row.