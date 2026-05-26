Why People Are Investing In ARKAY Before It Becomes A Public Company

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIAMI, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARKAY Beverages, widely recognized as a pioneer in the alcohol-free spirits category it helped create, is attracting early interest from individuals who believe in the future of the global alcohol-free beverage movement before the company becomes publicly traded.

ARKAY helped create and define the alcohol-free spirits category by introducing alcohol-free alternatives inspired by traditional spirits, cocktails, and mocktails. The company was built around a simple but powerful idea: consumers should be able to enjoy the taste, ritual, and social experience of classic drinks without alcohol.

As consumer habits continue to shift toward mindful drinking, wellness, moderation, and inclusive social experiences, ARKAY believes the alcohol-free spirits category is positioned for significant global growth. The company projects that its global sales could reach $1 billion by 2030, supported by international expansion, retail distribution, hospitality partnerships, e-commerce, and local production.

To support this vision, ARKAY plans to develop a global bottling and production network with facilities in key regions, including the United States, France, Morocco, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, India, China, and Brazil. Each bottling plant is expected to cost approximately $15 million, representing a major infrastructure investment designed to support worldwide production, reduce logistics costs, improve regional distribution, and make alcohol-free spirits alternatives more accessible to consumers across major international markets.

People are showing interest in ARKAY before it becomes a public company because they see the potential of a brand that has been active in the category from the beginning. ARKAY's first-mover position, global vision, alcohol-free product portfolio, and expansion strategy have created strong interest among supporters who believe the company could become one of the leading names in the future of alcohol-free spirits.

“ARKAY was created for people who want more choices,” said Reynald Vito Grattagliano.“We pioneered the alcohol-free spirits category because we believed consumers deserved the taste and experience of classic spirits without alcohol. Today, the world is moving in our direction. Our goal is to build ARKAY into a global beverage company with production and distribution capabilities across every major region.”

ARKAY's long-term strategy includes expanding brand ambassador programs, building retail and hospitality relationships, developing international bottling operations, strengthening online sales, and preparing for future public market opportunities. Based on its internal growth expectations and global expansion plans, the company believes its potential valuation after an IPO could reach approximately $24 billion, positioning ARKAY ahead of many competitors in the alcohol-free spirits and beverage alternatives space.

The company believes this potential is driven by several factors: the global shift toward alcohol-free choices, increasing demand from younger and health-conscious consumers, the rise of sober-curious lifestyles, and the need for beverage options that include everyone in social occasions.

ARKAY is not only focused on selling beverages. Its broader mission is to redefine how people celebrate, socialize, and enjoy classic drink experiences without alcohol. By combining innovation, global production, distribution partnerships, and brand community development, ARKAY aims to become a major force in the future of alcohol-free spirits.

Individuals interested in learning more about ARKAY's investment information may visit:

Important Notice: This press release is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation to invest in any securities. Any projections, expectations, IPO valuation estimates, production plans, plant cost estimates, or future growth statements are forward-looking statements and are subject to risks, uncertainties, market conditions, financing availability, construction costs, regulatory requirements, and other factors. Actual results may differ materially. Any investment opportunity, if available, should be reviewed carefully with appropriate financial, legal, and tax advisors.

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About ARKAY

ARKAY is a beverage brand offering alcohol-free spirits alternatives inspired by traditional spirits, cocktails, and mocktails. ARKAY products are designed for consumers who want the taste experience of classic drinks without alcohol.

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