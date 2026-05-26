Kharge Slams Centre Over Fuel Prices Despite Cheaper Crude Oil Prices

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday attacked the Centre over rising fuel prices, questioning the rise in petrol and diesel rates despite a decline in global crude oil prices. In a post on X, Kharge accused the government of burdening the common man while continuing to profit from fuel taxes and price hikes.

Kharge Questions Govt on Price Discrepancy

"Hath kangan ko arsi kya padhe likhe ko farsi kya" Kharge wrote, while targeting the BJP-led government over inflation and fuel pricing.

Referring to figures cited in an official statement by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), Kharge said that when Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed office on May 26, 2014, crude oil prices stood at USD 108.05 per barrel and the rupee-dollar exchange rate was Rs 58.59.

"At that time, petrol was available at Rs 71.51 and diesel at Rs 56.71 per litre. Today, the price of crude oil is less than USD 99 per barrel, but the prices of petrol and diesel have risen to Rs 102.12 and Rs 95.20 per litre, respectively," Kharge said.

"In other words, crude oil has become cheaper, but petrol has become about 42.8 per cent more expensive, and diesel about 67.9 per cent more expensive," he added.

Kharge further stated that rising petrol and diesel prices affect every sector of the economy, increasing inflationary pressure on transportation, food items and essential commodities. "Every economist knows that the inflation in petrol and diesel affects every sector. From transportation to food items, the burden of inflation on the common man increases. Despite this, the government's profiteering continues. The question is straightforward: when crude oil has become cheaper, why have petrol and diesel become more expensive? Why is there no relief for the public?" he said.

“हाथ कंगन को आरसी क्या, पढ़े-लिखे को फ़ारसी क्या!” PIB के अधिकृत बयान के अनुसार, आज से ठीक बारह साल पहले 26 मई 2014 को जब प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी ने सत्ता संभाली थी, उस दिन भारतीय basket का कच्चा तेल $108.05 प्रति बैरल था और डॉलर-रुपया exchange rate 58.59 रुपए थी। उस समय... twitter/HzqJZhY0wW - Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) May 26, 2026

Fresh Round of Fuel Price Hikes

The remarks come amid a fresh round of fuel price hikes across the country. Petrol and diesel prices were revised upward again on Monday, marking the fourth increase in less than two weeks.

In Delhi, petrol prices crossed the Rs 100 mark and are now retailing at Rs 102.12 per litre, while diesel prices rose to Rs 95.20 per litre. Prices also increased in Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai.

The latest hike follows recent increases on May 15, May 19 and May 23. Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) prices in Delhi were also raised by Rs 2 per kg from Tuesday, taking the price to Rs 83.09 per kg. (ANI)

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