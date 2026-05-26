EGBATT Launches GRHV High Voltage Rack Mount Battery System With Scalable 96.5Kwh209kwh

MENAFN - Market Press Release) May 25, 2026 11:53 pm - EGBATT launches the GRHV High Voltage Rack Mount Battery System, a scalable 96.5kWh–209kWh modular LiFePO4 ESS for commercial and industrial energy storage. The system supports solar integration, peak shaving, backup power, and microgrid applications

Dongguan, China – May 26, 2026 – EGBATT, a professional manufacturer of lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) energy storage batteries, announces the launch of its new GRHV High Voltage Rack Mount Battery System, a modular energy storage solution designed for commercial, industrial, and large-scale renewable energy applications.

The GRHV series delivers scalable energy storage capacities ranging from 96.5kWh to 209kWh, providing businesses and energy project developers with a flexible solution for peak shaving, load shifting, backup power, and renewable energy integration. Built with advanced LiFePO4 battery technology, the system combines safety, reliability, and long service life in a compact rack-mounted design.

As global demand for energy storage continues to grow, high-voltage battery systems are becoming a preferred choice for commercial and industrial projects due to their higher efficiency and reduced installation complexity. The GRHV High Voltage Rack Mount Battery System is engineered to meet these evolving market requirements while supporting long-term operational performance. High-voltage LiFePO4 battery systems are increasingly adopted in commercial ESS projects because of their scalability, safety, and efficiency advantages

Key Features of the GRHV High Voltage Battery System

Modular and Scalable Architecture

The GRHV system features a modular design that allows users to expand energy capacity according to project requirements. Configurations are available from 96.5kWh up to 209kWh, enabling flexible deployment for various commercial and industrial energy storage scenarios.

Advanced LiFePO4 Technology

Utilizing premium lithium iron phosphate cells, the system offers excellent thermal stability, enhanced safety, and long cycle life. The chemistry provides reliable performance while minimizing maintenance requirements over the battery's operating lifespan.

Intelligent Battery Management System

An integrated Battery Management System (BMS) continuously monitors cell voltage, temperature, and operating conditions to optimize performance and protect the battery system. Modern rack-mounted LiFePO4 ESS solutions commonly employ advanced BMS communication and balancing functions to ensure stable operation and battery longevity.

High-Voltage Efficiency

The high-voltage architecture helps reduce current flow, improve system efficiency, and simplify installation for large energy storage projects. High-voltage ESS platforms are widely recognized for improving efficiency in larger energy storage applications.

Broad Inverter Compatibility

The GRHV series supports communication with leading inverter manufacturers through standard communication protocols, facilitating integration into new and existing energy storage systems.

Applications

The GRHV High Voltage Rack Mount Battery System is suitable for a wide range of energy storage applications, including:

Commercial and Industrial Energy Storage Systems (C&I ESS)

Solar Energy Storage Projects

Peak Shaving and Demand Charge Reduction

Backup Power Systems

Microgrid and Hybrid Energy Systems

Renewable Energy Integration

Data Centers and Critical Infrastructure

Supporting the Transition to Sustainable Energy

“With the GRHV series, we aim to provide businesses and project developers with a flexible, safe, and scalable energy storage platform capable of meeting the demands of modern power systems,” said a spokesperson for EGBATT.“The combination of modular expansion, high-voltage efficiency, and LiFePO4 safety makes GRHV an ideal solution for future energy storage deployments.”

For more information about the GRHV High Voltage Rack Mount Battery System, visit:

About EGBATT

EGBATT is a professional manufacturer specializing in LiFePO4 batteries and customized energy storage solutions. The company provides residential, commercial, industrial, telecom, UPS, motive power, and renewable energy storage batteries for customers worldwide. Through in-house design, engineering, and manufacturing capabilities, EGBATT delivers reliable battery systems tailored to global energy storage applications.