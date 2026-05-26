Train From Baku Arrives In Georgian Capital (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency) Title changed

Details added: first version posted on May 25, 23:20

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. The passenger train from Baku has arrived in Tbilisi, Trend reports.

A welcoming ceremony for the train was held at the Tbilisi Railway Station.

The train will depart from Tbilisi today at 21:00 and arrive in Baku tomorrow at 06:24.

xxx

Azerbaijan Railways CJSC has resumed passenger transportation on the Baku–Tbilisi–Baku route, Trend reports.

The first train departed from the Baku Railway Station today at 23:10.

Modern trains consisting of sleeping cars manufactured by the Swiss company Stadler Rail Group will operate on this route.

Passengers will be offered comfort, comfort+ and luxury class services.

The new-generation trains provide a higher level of comfort, modern interior design, personalized services and travel conditions that meet international standards.

The train will depart from Baku daily at 23:10 and arrive in Tbilisi the next day at 08:41. It will depart from Tbilisi at 21:00 and arrive in Baku the following day at 06:24. Of this time, one hour is allocated for border and customs control at the Azerbaijani border and one hour at the Georgian border.

The Baku–Tbilisi–Baku trains will stop in Azerbaijan at Baku Railway Station, Bilajari, Yevlakh, Ganja, Aghstafa and Boyuk Kesik stations, and in Georgia at Gardabani station and Tbilisi Railway Station.

---------------

Bakıdan çıxan qatar Gürcüstanın paytaxtına çatdı (FOTO) (YENİLƏNİB)

--