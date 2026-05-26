Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan Discuss Deepening Agricultural Cooperation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan discussed issues related to deepening bilateral cooperation in the agricultural sector following the reciprocal state visits of the two countries' presidents in 2025, Trend reports via the press service of the nation's Cabinet of Ministers.

The issues were discussed during a meeting between Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry Erlist Akunbekov and Tajikistan's Minister of Agriculture Qurbon Hakimzoda, held as part of the Kyrgyz delegation's working visit to Tajikistan.

During the talks, the sides also reviewed the implementation of documents signed following the first meeting of the Intergovernmental Council between the two countries, as well as prospects for further expanding cooperation in the agricultural sector.

The parties considered the possibility of developing a joint roadmap for the implementation of signed agreements and protocols in agriculture. The initiative is expected to help systematize joint efforts, define specific measures, implementation deadlines and responsible institutions, as well as improve the effectiveness of practical cooperation.

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