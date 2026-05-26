Great Return Continues As 110 Families Move Back To Aghdam

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan has continued its“Great Return” program to the territories liberated from occupation in line with the instructions of Ilham Aliyev.

AzerNEWS reports that 110 families comprising 417 people were relocated to the city of Aghdam during the latest stage of the resettlement process.

The returning residents expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for the state care and support provided to former internally displaced persons. They also thanked the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, soldiers and officers who liberated the territories, and paid tribute to the martyrs who lost their lives during the war.

The families relocating to Aghdam had previously lived temporarily in various parts of Azerbaijan, mainly in dormitories, sanatoriums and administrative buildings after being displaced during the occupation of Karabakh.

Former internally displaced person Mahir Guliyev recalled the hardships his family faced after fleeing Aghdam during the occupation.

“When Karabakh was occupied, my family and I were forced to leave our homeland and move to Baku, where we settled in a dormitory. Those were very difficult years. However, after settling there, we lived under the care and attention of our state,” he said.

Guliyev noted that the liberation of Karabakh and returning home had always been the greatest dream of displaced residents.

“We are deeply grateful to our victorious Commander-in-Chief and President. May God rest the souls of our martyrs and grant health to our veterans. Thanks to the unity of our army, our President and our people, our dream came true and Karabakh was liberated,” he added.

Another former IDP from Aghdam, Rashad Aliyev, described the return as the happiest and most unforgettable day of his life.

“Today all my relatives and all people from Aghdam are returning to their native land. Our joy knows no bounds. The happiness we feel today cannot be measured or fully described. My uncle's family, my aunt's family and we ourselves are all returning to Aghdam together,” he said.

Aliyev expressed hope that all displaced Azerbaijanis would soon return to their hometowns across Karabakh.

“It does not matter where they are from - all Karabakh residents should reunite with their homes and villages. Reconstruction is progressing rapidly there, beautiful roads are being built, and may God protect our state,” he added.

Former resident Namiq Fataliyev said the day carried both joy and sadness for him.

“It is joyful because we are finally returning to our native land. But it is also sad because 32 years have passed. We left these lands as young men and are now returning older,” he said.

Fataliyev noted that many families' lives had changed dramatically during the decades of displacement.

“Some families left with four members and are now returning with eight. I left with a family of four, but today I am returning alone,” he said emotionally.

He also stressed that this was his first visit to Aghdam since the occupation ended.

“Many times I was invited to visit Aghdam, but I refused. I said I would not go there as a guest - I would return only when I could come back permanently to my own home,” Fataliyev added.