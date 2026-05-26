DÉKUPLE Group: Q1 2026 Business Review

DÉKUPLE Group: Q1 2026 Business Review
|€m
|Q1 2026
|Q1 2025
|Change
|Digital Marketing
|44.0
|40.0
|+9.9 %
|Magazines
|15.2
|16.4
|-6.9 %
|Insurance
|2.0
|1.9
|+2.5 %
|Revenue
|61.2
|58.3
|+5.0 %
Group net revenue 2 reached €45.3 million, up +2.4% year-on-year, mainly driven by the momentum of Digital Marketing activities. The breakdown by business is as follows:
|€m
|Q1 2026
|Q1 2025
|Change
|Digital Marketing
|28.0
|25.9
|+8.2 %
|Magazines
|15.2
|16.4
|-6.9 %
|Insurance
|2.0
|1.9
|+2.5 %
|Net revenue
|45.3
|44.2
|+2.4 %
NET REVENUE BREAKDOWN BY GEOGRAPHIC AREA
In France, net revenue amounted to €38.7 million, down -2.9% on a reported basis (-2.4% organically). It includes a -€0.2 million scope effect3 related to the deconsolidation of Groupe Grand Mercredi since April 2025.
International net revenue reached €6.6 million, up sharply by +50.0% (+22.4% organically). This performance includes a +€1.2 million scope effect from the acquisition of the Spanish agency After since May 2025.
International activities represented 14.6% of net revenue, compared with 9.9% one year earlier, confirming the continued geographic expansion of the Group.
|€m
|Q1 2026
|Q1 2025
|Change
|France
|38.7
|39.8
|-2.9 %
|International
|6.6
|4.4
|+50.0 %
|Net revenue
|45.3
|44.2
|+2.4 %
DIGITAL MARKETING: STRONG GROWTH MOMENTUM
Digital Marketing activities confirmed their role as the Group's main growth driver, with net revenue of €28.0 million, up +8.2%, including a €1.0 million scope effect. On a like-for-like basis, growth reached +4.5%.
- Consulting & Technology: Converteo's net revenue reached €11.9 million (+3.4%). A leading consulting firm specializing in data and digital strategy, and an expert in AI and agentic transformation, the subsidiary delivered solid business activity in a still cautious market environment and confirmed its key role in major clients' data, digital and artificial intelligence projects, supported by its 400 consultants across Europe and North America.
Agencies & Solutions: Net revenue rose to €16.1 million (+12.0%), including + €1.0 million from scope effect. On a like-for-like basis, net revenue increased by +5.4%, driven by the strong momentum of the Group's technology solutions and the international rollout of its offerings.
|€m
|Q1 2026
|Q1 2025
|Change
|Agencies & Solutions
|16.1
|14.4
|+ 12.0 %
|Consulting & Technology
|11.9
|11.5
|+ 3.4 %
| Digital Marketing
net revenue
|28.0
|25.9
|+ 8.2 %
MAGAZINES & INSURANCE: OPTIMIZATION OF INVESTMENTS
In a structurally declining press market, the Magazines business generated gross sales volume4 of €41.3 million (-5.9%) and net revenue of €15.2 million (-6.9%). The portfolio of open-ended active subscriptions stood at 1.688 million as of March 31, 2026. The Group is focusing its investments on the most profitable segments through targeted marketing campaigns and renewed partnerships, in order to support recurring revenues and maintain its leading position with publishers.
The Insurance business reported net revenue of €2.0 million (+2.5%), supported by the development of new commercial partnerships, particularly in protection insurance, as well as innovative AI-enhanced programs contributing to the strengthening of portfolio quality and recurring revenues.
OUTLOOK
DÉKUPLE Group approaches the coming quarters with confidence in an environment that remains challenging, particularly in France.
In line with the roadmap defined by its Ambition 2030 strategic plan, the Group continues to expand its digital and international activities, industrialize marketing performance through the convergence of data, technology, artificial intelligence and creativity, and develop high value-added recurring revenue streams.
The Group also remains attentive to external growth opportunities in line with its ambition to become a European leader in communication and data marketing.
NEXT EVENT
- Annual General Meeting - June 19, 2026
About DÉKUPLE Group
A European leader in Communication and Data Marketing, DÉKUPLE Group operates an international and diversified business model. Its ecosystem spans the entire Communication and Data Marketing value chain through: a Consulting Firm specialized in Data, Technology, AI and Agentic transformation; a network of International Multi-Expertise Agencies; a Subscription Sales Marketing Hub (Insurance & Magazines); and a“Boost Factory” bringing together its proprietary Martech solutions. Focused on performance, these centers of expertise position the Group as a major player and a strategic partner supporting brands' business growth and differentiation. Every day, the Group's professionals support nearly 750 brands - from large corporations to European and international mid-sized companies - across the entire funnel: awareness, consideration, acquisition, retention, conversion and performance measurement.
Our family-owned Group, backed by stable shareholders, is committed to sustainable and profitable growth through a strategy of business diversification. Bertrand Laurioz, together with his Executive Committee, leads a strategy that combines a strong long-term vision with continuous and disciplined execution, orchestrating both organic growth and external growth in a sustainable manner. Independent and agile, the Group has developed strong expertise in creating effective Martech synergies. Its businesses and subsidiaries can rapidly acquire new capabilities, leverage innovative solutions and integrate them to enhance the performance of their operations. Thanks to its in-depth knowledge of European markets and the strong positioning of its local agencies, the Group is able to manage seamless European pitches by assembling multi-agency and multi-expertise teams.
Founded in 1972, DÉKUPLE Group generated revenue of €243 million in 2025. Present in Europe, North America and China, the Group employs around 1,200 people driven by shared values: entrepreneurial spirit, respect and mutual support.
DÉKUPLE Group is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris – Compartment C. ISIN code: FR0000062978 – Ticker: DKUPL.
Contacts
DÉKUPLE Group
Investor Relations & Financial Information
Tel: +33 1 41 58 72 03 - ...
ACTUS FINANCE & COMMUNICATION
Analysts - Investors: Cyril COMBE - Tel: +33 1 53 65 37 94
Press - Media: Fatou-Kiné N'DIAYE - Tel: +33 (0) 1 53 67 36 34
...
1 Revenue (determined in line with the French professional status for subscription sales) only includes the amount of remuneration paid by magazine publishers; for subscription sales, revenue therefore corresponds to a net revenue (formerly gross margin), deducting the cost of magazines sold from the amount of sales recorded. For acquisition and management commissions linked to sales of insurance policies, revenue comprises current and future commissions issued, acquired by the accounting reporting date, net of cancellations.
2 For the digital marketing business, the net revenue (formerly gross margin) represents the total amount of revenue (total invoices issued: fees, commissions and purchases charged back to customers) less the total amount of costs for external purchases made on behalf of customers. It is equal to revenue for the magazine and insurance business lines.
3 The scope effect is calculated (i) by eliminating the net revenue of companies acquired during the period or the comparable period and (ii) by eliminating the net revenue of companies sold during the period or the comparable period. As a result, the like-for-like business does not take into account this scope effect for the period concerned.
4 Gross sales volume represents the value of subscriptions sold.
Attachment
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DEKUPLE_CP_CAT12026_EN
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