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PIAZZA Motor Nights To Launch Opening Night Of Monterey Car Week 2026
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- PIAZZA Motor Nights, an evening celebrating automotive culture, music, cocktails, and social nightlife under the stars, will debut on Monday, August 10, 2026, in Monterey, California.
Designed as one of the first major evening gatherings of Monterey Car Week, the event will bring together collectors, enthusiasts, industry figures, media personalities, brands, and invited guests for an immersive evening inspired by European summer nights and the unique energy of Monterey at the start of Car Week.
Set within an open-air piazza environment, PIAZZA Motor Nights will feature curated vehicle displays, lounge spaces, cocktails, live music, and entertainment programming throughout the evening. Rather than a traditional car show or gala, the experience is designed as a lifestyle-led gathering where automotive culture intersects with design, music, fashion, hospitality, and conversation.
“Monterey Car Week has every kind of event imaginable - auctions, concours, rallies, and gatherings - but the week itself never really had an opening night,” said Will Elkadi, creator of PIAZZA Motor Nights and publisher of the Monterey Car Week Guide.
“Monday is when collectors, brands, organizers, enthusiasts, media, and guests begin arriving from around the world as the energy of the week starts to build. We wanted to create an evening that captures that moment - social, elegant, atmospheric, and distinctly Monterey.”
PIAZZA Motor Nights is being produced by the team behind the Monterey Car Week Guide, with more than two decades of experience covering Monterey's automotive, hospitality, and lifestyle culture.
Additional announcements regarding partnerships, entertainment programming, hospitality activations, and special guest experiences will be revealed in the coming weeks.
Event Information
PIAZZA Motor Nights - Opening Night of Monterey Car Week
Monday, August 10, 2026
VIP Access - 5:30 PM
Evening Entry - 6:30 PM
Courtyard by Marriott Sand City Monterey
800 Morgans Way
Sand City, CA 93955
For tickets, partnerships, and event information, visit PiazzaMotorNights.
About PIAZZA Motor Nights
PIAZZA Motor Nights is the opening-night experience of Monterey Car Week, presented by the team behind the Monterey Car Week Guide. Held annually at the start of Car Week, the event brings together collectors, enthusiasts, brands, and tastemakers for an evening of curated automotive culture, hospitality, and atmosphere.
Designed as one of the first major evening gatherings of Monterey Car Week, the event will bring together collectors, enthusiasts, industry figures, media personalities, brands, and invited guests for an immersive evening inspired by European summer nights and the unique energy of Monterey at the start of Car Week.
Set within an open-air piazza environment, PIAZZA Motor Nights will feature curated vehicle displays, lounge spaces, cocktails, live music, and entertainment programming throughout the evening. Rather than a traditional car show or gala, the experience is designed as a lifestyle-led gathering where automotive culture intersects with design, music, fashion, hospitality, and conversation.
“Monterey Car Week has every kind of event imaginable - auctions, concours, rallies, and gatherings - but the week itself never really had an opening night,” said Will Elkadi, creator of PIAZZA Motor Nights and publisher of the Monterey Car Week Guide.
“Monday is when collectors, brands, organizers, enthusiasts, media, and guests begin arriving from around the world as the energy of the week starts to build. We wanted to create an evening that captures that moment - social, elegant, atmospheric, and distinctly Monterey.”
PIAZZA Motor Nights is being produced by the team behind the Monterey Car Week Guide, with more than two decades of experience covering Monterey's automotive, hospitality, and lifestyle culture.
Additional announcements regarding partnerships, entertainment programming, hospitality activations, and special guest experiences will be revealed in the coming weeks.
Event Information
PIAZZA Motor Nights - Opening Night of Monterey Car Week
Monday, August 10, 2026
VIP Access - 5:30 PM
Evening Entry - 6:30 PM
Courtyard by Marriott Sand City Monterey
800 Morgans Way
Sand City, CA 93955
For tickets, partnerships, and event information, visit PiazzaMotorNights.
About PIAZZA Motor Nights
PIAZZA Motor Nights is the opening-night experience of Monterey Car Week, presented by the team behind the Monterey Car Week Guide. Held annually at the start of Car Week, the event brings together collectors, enthusiasts, brands, and tastemakers for an evening of curated automotive culture, hospitality, and atmosphere.
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