Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

The Nordex Group gains new 110MW order from Eksim Enerji in Türkiye

26.05.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburg, 26 May 2026. The Nordex Group has secured a new order in Türkiye from Eksim Enerji A.Ş., comprising the supply and installation of 16 N175/6.X wind turbines with a total installed capacity of 110MW. The turbines for the Balıkesir-3 wind farm will be installed on tubular steel towers with a hub height of 119 meters and delivered in the Cold Climate Version. In addition to the turbine supply and installation, the contract includes a 10‐year Premium Service Agreement, ensuring long‐term availability and performance of the wind turbines. The wind farm will be built in the Sındırgı district of the Balıkesir province. The site is characterized by good wind conditions and elevations ranging from 800 to 950 meters above sea level. Eksim Enerji A.Ş. is a long‐standing customer of the Nordex Group, with a partnership dating back to 2010. The company's wind energy portfolio comprises a total installed capacity of 832,8MW. Ender Ozatay, Vice President Region Türkiye and Mid East of the Nordex Group, says:“This new order from Eksim Enerji once again underlines the strength of our long‐standing partnership, which has been built on trust and successful collaboration for more than 15 years. With the N175/6.X turbine, we are delivering a solution that is ideally suited for the wind conditions of the Sındırgı site and ensures high energy yields over the long term. We are proud to continue supporting our customers with proven technology, local expertise and comprehensive long‐term service solutions that contribute to the country's renewable energy targets.” Türkiye is a key market for the Nordex Group, where the company has been the market leader since 2017 with a market share of around 32 percent. All turbines supplied for the Balıkesir-3 wind farm are fully compatible with local content requirements in accordance with the YEKA‐2025 specification, supporting domestic manufacturing and value creation in Türkiye. About the Nordex Group

The Group has commissioned more than 64 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets since 1985 and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 7.6 billion in 2025. The Company currently has more than 11,100 employees with a manufacturing network that includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India and USA. Its product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 7 MW+ classes which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with constrained grid capacity. A global service network ensures the smooth operation of the turbines. Nordex SE is listed on the MDAX and TecDAX of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0D6554) in Germany. Contact person for press:

Nordex SE

Felix Losada

Telephone: +49 (0) 40 30030 1141

E-mail:... Contact for investor inquiries:

Nordex SE

Anja Siehler

Phone: +49 162 3515 334

E-mail:... 26.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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