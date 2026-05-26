Virtual Cards Market Size, Share & Trends Industry Report, 2033
|Market Metric
|Details & Data (2025-2034)
|2025 Market Valuation
|USD 5.42 Trillion
|Estimated 2026 Value
|USD 6.38 Trillion
|Projected 2034 Value
|USD 23.63 Trillion
|CAGR (2026-2034)
|17.78%
|Study Period
|2022-2034
|Dominant Region
|North America
|Fastest Growing Region
|Asia Pacific
|Key Market Players
|Abine, Inc., American Express Company, Billtrust, Inc., Cryptopay, CSI (Corporate Spending Innovations)
Download Free Sample Report to Get Detailed Insights.Virtual Cards Market Growth Factors Low-Cost Plus Safety and Security Aspects to Drive Market
Virtual cards are less expensive than real cards since there are typically far fewer fees associated with using virtual banks. Furthermore, since everything is managed online, the virtual bank may lower operating expenses, reducing the costs for the virtual cards they issue to their clients. Since users can cancel their accounts whenever they want with a single click in case of any data leakage, virtual cards are considered considerably more secure and safe than real cards.
In addition, consumers are given a one-time use bank number for each transaction rather than repeatedly handing out the same bank numbers to third parties to complete payments. This can significantly enhance the data security of the user's bank account information and secure their privacy even during transactions, unlike cheques or ACH payments. Since thieves cannot enter the bank by just grabbing the physical card, account theft and e-commerce fraud are impossible with virtual cards. Thus, propelling the virtual cards market expansion.Increased Online Transactions to Boost Market Progress
Globally, there are more and more online and electronic transactions today. Over the past few years, smartphone use for online payments and shopping has grown significantly. The expansion of the virtual cards market is anticipated to be fueled by the increase in online payment activities. A virtual card's 16-digit card number on a smartphone is specific to its owner. Since there is no physical card to lose and the information is saved online, this card cannot be lost or stolen. After use, this data can be changed or removed. Many individuals have switched to online transactions since they are more convenient and transparent, promoting the fastest virtual card market growth.Market Restraint Possibility of Smartphone Theft and Consumer Preference for Physical Cards to Restrict Market Growth
If the user's smartphone is stolen and the user's virtual card is used, there is a risk of fraud. Furthermore, there is still a greater demand for real cards than virtual cards. Physical cards are frequently used as the primary form of payment. Many consumers are unhappy with virtual cards and still prefer physical cards while transacting. Moreover, physical cards are widely accepted when the user pays in person, whereas they cannot supply a virtual card number to pay for various services. These are, therefore, the main factors impeding the market for virtual cards from expanding.Market Opportunity Increased Demand and Investments to Spur Market Opportunities
The market for virtual cards will grow profitably due to rising consumer tendencies toward touchless payments over traditional cash transactions and quick advances in payment technology. Additionally, the market for virtual cards presents investors with excellent growth prospects. As a result, several venture-capital firms worldwide are funding providers of reloadable and virtual payment cards. For instance, Lithic, now operating as Privacy, announced in 2021 that it had secured USD 43 million in Series B funding, sponsored by Bessemer Venture Partners, to enhance the functionality of its card-issuing platform. The financing also included participation from investors like Tusk Venture Partners, Index Ventures, Teamworthy Ventures, Walkabout Ventures, and Rainfall Ventures. Consequently, creating lucrative market opportunities.Regional Insights
The region-wise segmentation of the global virtual cards market includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.
North America will command the leading market share during the forecast period. This is because clients in North America prefer to shop at stores that provide virtual card equivalents at the point of sale. Additionally, the inclination to use cash is diminishing among millennials; more than half of the populace is likely to avoid purchasing at outlets that do not accept payments made with virtual cards. Due to factors like the growing use of digital payment systems, the existence of major companies, and the deployment of cutting-edge technologies like 5G/4G, the virtual cards market in North America has witnessed substantial expansion.
Additionally, industrialized nations like the US and Canada are seeing an increase in smartphone usage, early adoption of emerging technology, and significant investment in research and development activities, all driving up demand for virtual cards in the North American area. Virtual card issuers like JP Morgan Chase, Billtrust, Inc., and Stripe are very prominent in North America. The North American region's demand for virtual cards is fueled by the presence of such crucial virtual card suppliers.Asia-Pacific's Market Trends
Asia-Pacific will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. This is attributed to factors like increased smartphone production and the booming internet penetration in the region. The overall expansion of the virtual card market is most likely to be boosted by technological advancement and rising government initiatives for digital transformation. In the past years, business participants and the Chinese government, aggressively accelerating the construction of a digital payments system, accelerated the digital transformation of consumer payments in China. In addition, the People's Bank of China worked with local authorities to start several digital currency trials in important cities like Beijing and Shanghai. These factors boost the virtual cards market in the Asia-Pacific.Type Insights
The B2B Virtual Card section is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. This is mainly attributable to the increased demand for this payment option among B2B purchasers, causing a shift to virtual cards. To improve cash flow, increase security, and facilitate accounts payable (AP) automation more smoothly than when they rely on cumbersome, outmoded techniques like paper checks, businesses can integrate virtual cards into their B2B payment operations. Virtual cards can be configured to prevent them from being used by anyone inside or outside a company for unauthorized activities. Debit and credit cards are the two further sub-segments of the B2B virtual card segment.Application Insights
The Business Use section is projected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. Growing numbers of startups encouraging corporate credit cards or virtual credit or debit cards, which aid businesses in lowering payment processing costs, improving cash management, and reducing vulnerability to check fraud, are significant drivers of this segment's growth. Businesses using virtual cards may control card numbers and balances from any computer or mobile device, anywhere in the world, whether they are sending or receiving payments.List of Key and Emerging Players in Virtual Cards Market
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Abine, Inc.
American Express Company
Billtrust, Inc.
Cryptopay
CSI (Corporate Spending Innovations)
Divipay PTY Ltd.
Emburse, LLC
Fraedom Holdings Limited
JP Morgan Chase
Marqeta Inc
Mastercard Incorporated
MineralTree, Inc.
Qonto
Skrill
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July 2024 – For its corporate customers, Westpac is introducing dynamic virtual cards, which eliminate the requirement for companies to provide employees with physical cards or cash. Along with NAB, the main bank offers virtual cards that may be used with digital wallets.
April 2024 – Mastercard released a new virtual card software for smartphones that makes it easy to add virtual business cards to digital wallets. The cutting-edge app is made to give financial institutions more options for providing the safe and long-lasting contactless payment solutions that businesses are coming to anticipate.
|Report Metric
|Details
|Market Size in 2025
|USD 5.42 Trillion
|Market Size in 2026
|USD 6.38 Trillion
|Market Size in 2034
|USD 23.63 Trillion
|CAGR
|17.78% (2026-2034)
|Base Year for Estimation
|2025
|Historical Data
|2022-2024
|Forecast Period
|2026-2034
|Report Coverage
|Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends
|Segments Covered
|By Type, By Application, By End User
|Geographies Covered
|North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, LATAM
|Countries Covered
|US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Nordic, Benelux, China, Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Taiwan, South East Asia, UAE, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia
Download Free Sample Report to Get Detailed Insights.Virtual Cards Market Segments By Type
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B2B Virtual Cards
B2C Remote Payment Virtual Cards
B2C POS Virtual Cards
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Consumer Use
Business Use
Others
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Businesses
Individuals
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North America
Europe
APAC
Middle East and Africa
LATAM
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