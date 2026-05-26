Viral Video: Bihar Crowd Blasts Horns In Protest Against VIP Roadblock During Scorching Heat (WATCH)

People don't always wait for a VIP or VVIP to pass by by standing in the heat for hours on end on a busy route! Indians are using quite inventive methods to put an end to this VIP culture, based on what transpired in Motihari, Bihar. Social media users are sharing a video of a large group of people standing on the road behind barriers and blockades in temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius.

It turned out that a VIP movement had caused the cops to stop traffic. But eventually, the audience became tired of the heat and the VIP lifestyle, so they all started honking at once, creating a sort of "horn protest."

The video immediately went viral, pulling many reactions. Most appreciated the 'creative protest', while others commented how such public behaviour is“important” for the betterment of the“middle-class”.

Watch Viral Video

“Ban VIP Movement. If the public wakes up, the corrupt system will run away! This incident is said to be from Motihari, Bihar. People first protested against the road blockade made for a VIP movement by continuously honking their horns. Then, they successfully stopped the VIP movement from taking place. The police could only stand there and watch the public. The public should adopt such voices and methods. People should oppose VIP movements of politicians and bureaucrats!” the post read.

Ban VIP Movement ✊If the public wakes up, the corrupt system will run away!This incident is said to be from Motihari, Bihar first protested against the road blockade made for a VIP movement by continuously honking their horns, they successfully stopped the... twitter/3YXE2M0Bu0

- Cockroach Janta Party (@cockroach431) May 23, 2026

The post was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the handle 'ZbnX5n'. It was shared yesterday and pulled over 1M views from people.

“This is a very wrong thing, politicians pass by in such vehicles and the common people stand in the sun on motorcycles,” a user said.“This Culture should Ban in the Future,” commented the next person.