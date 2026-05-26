Dosimeter Market Size, Trends & Growth Report By 2033
|Market Metric
|Details & Data (2025-2034)
|2025 Market Valuation
|USD 4.06 Billion
|Estimated 2026 Value
|USD 4.35 Billion
|Projected 2034 Value
|USD 7.61 Billion
|CAGR (2026-2034)
|7.23%
|Study Period
|2022-2034
|Dominant Region
|Europe
|Fastest Growing Region
|Asia Pacific
|Key Market Players
|Landauer Inc., Mirion Technologies Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Arrow-Tech Inc., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd
Download Free Sample Report to Get Detailed Insights.Dosimeter Market Drivers Increased Demand for Radiation and Monitoring Devices across the Healthcare Segment
A survey revealed that active dosimeter devices are most commonly used in interventional radiology, cardiology, nuclear medicine, and radiotherapy. Most silicon diodes are used as the detector in active dosimeters. Various growing players across the globe offer radiation safety training which also contributes prominently in the medical sector towards the adoption of dosimeter devices.
Cancer is one of the most severely impacting diseases claiming numerous lives worldwide. According to the National Cancer Institute 2019 report, it was estimated that around 1,735,350 new cancer cases are registered in the United States, and 609,640 people die from the disease. Many cancer treatment centers and hospitals invest heavily or consider investing in life-saving technology of dosimeter. It is expected to raise the market demand for dosimeters.
With improvement and innovations in technology, X-Ray techniques have become more sophisticated and are used in complex diagnoses. Treatments-this can be an attributable factor for the dosimeter market. The dosimeter tools are crucial for helping interventional staff monitor and optimize time, distance, and shield. Complete knowledge of keeping radiation doses as low as reasonably achievable is necessary.Growth in the Usage of Radioactive Substances across Various Industries
Radioactivity or radioactive substances has various natured applications across industries. It is used as a fuel in nuclear reactors to generate power and controls the thickness of paper, plastic, and metal sheets during their manufacturing and process activitie. Moreover, it has been used to manufacture luminescent paints and objects that show radio-luminance. Such factors contribute significantly to the market growth of dosimeter.
The International Atomic Energy Agency recommended the basic principles and requirements for radiation protection and the safety applicable to all radiation exposure activities, including exposure to natural radiation sources. Furthermore, personal electronic direct reading dosimeters are commonly adopted as they help keep track of doses continuously. The system is helpful while working near strong gamma sources, such as in high-grade mines.
The International Atomic Energy Agency study in 2020 on“Occupational radiation protection in the uranium mining and processing industry” spotlights the Uranium mining companies who have been taking active steps to reduce radiation doses and control exposures at every possible step. Studies and contributions of international agencies and organizations are expected to promote growth in the market of dosimeters in the upcoming future.Market Restraints Accuracy of the Product, Government Rules, and High-Cost Associated
The primary aim of radiation protection is to reduce unnecessary radiation exposure. The main goal is to minimize the harmful effects of ionizing radiation. In medical science, ionizing radiation has become an inevitable tool used to diagnose and treat several medical illnesses. Whereas considering non-medical cases, hazardous environments such as space, mines, reactors, etc., the dosimeter are rapidly intensifying. Amidst these advantageous factors, the device's accuracy serves as a restraint.
When taking into account the Active personal dosimeters, the feedback given to the workers is often unnecessary. Further, the dose measurement of moving targets using 2D dosimetry is exceptionally arduous. It requires the precise and accurate measurement of the dosimetry to be at least three-dimensional and in high resolution because the active tracking of the dose along different treatment fractions serves as the prominent application.Such Factors Push Back the Growth of the Dosimeter Market.
In several economies where no scientific collaborator, no scientific background, no literature, and no conference participation is available, extra costs for approval, accreditation, and intercomparisons increase the cost of deployment of the devices, resulting in decreased demand.
The Governmental rules and norms present across the developed economies have led to a strict barrier to entry of new players in the dosimeter market. Compliance with changes and requirements torments the market players via cost of development & approvals, recalls of dosimeters, etc., putting a remarkable restrain on the need to grow further and flourish.Market Opportunity
The demand in the market has been increasing rapidly. Hence, several key players and manufacturers are putting efforts into bringing additional capacity so that the supply and demand in the market remain normal. Companies of regional players are advancing towards developing devices that can measure toxic and harmful gases and are capable of being used as dosimeters. Thus, the current dosimeter market is vast and has more scope for growth.
The growing development of nuclear energy projects and industrial work facilities is expected to shift the companies' preference towards adopting radiation detection and monitoring equipment, thereby raising the surging demand for dosimeters across the market. Many companies are working on the RaDFOS project to develop a radically new extrinsic optical fiber nano-dosimeter that will meet the needs of future energy machines and overcome the limitations suffered by the majority of dosimetry approaches available in the market.Expanding Growth of Nuclear Energy
It is anticipated that the use of radiation detection and monitoring equipment would be driven by the rising growth of nuclear energy and industrial work facilities, leading to an increase in demand for the dosimeter market in emerging economies. Dosimeter use is widespread, notably in the medical and industrial sectors, where workers might be exposed to hazardous gases, supporting market growth throughout the projection period. The demand for dosimeter applications in cancer treatments, where patients get precise and concentrated doses of radiation to destroy cancer cells, is projected to be the market's primary driver.
Europe and the Asia Pacific are expected to have the largest share in the market during the forecast period. Europe is expected to have a share of USD 1921 million at a CAGR of 7% by 2030.
Result of the increasing prevalence of cancer cases in Europe, diagnostic centers have adopted radiation therapies and nuclear medicines. These radiations require proper medical radiation detection, monitoring, and safety equipment to detect exposure to radiation in the environment. The number of cancer patients in the European nations is on the surge. As per the Union for International Cancer Control during 2019, it was witnessed that over 50% of Spanish individuals who got surveyed were quite concerned about developing or redeveloping cancer in their lifetime. the highest level of concern among the selected European countries. Such factors can be a significant factor in driving the growth of dosimeters in the region.Asia-Pacific Market Trends
Next is the Asia-Pacific region, which is expected to share USD 1887 million at a CAGR of 8% during 2030. Asia-Pacific is one of the most prominent regions, owing to the increased adoption and use of radiation across the end-user industries of the region. Asia-Pacific region's key countries are expected to significantly grow in the global market in terms of revenue. Owing to the increased focus on nuclear power for electricity generation to meet the growing demands for energy and the harsh regulation for human safety, among emerging countries such as China, Japan, and India.
Due to heightened knowledge of the health risks posed by damaging radiation and a rise in skin conditions like cancer, North America has a modest market share. The fast-expanding prevalence of cancer, the rising elderly population, and the development of cutting-edge technology for better health protection can all be attributed to the U.S. having the lion's share of the market.
The first real-time chemical dosimeter is the recently created naphthalene dosimeter. The wearable gadget measures naphthalene air concentrations with precision. The recent creation of naphthalene dosimeters was made possible by technological improvements. These highly developed dosimeters use biological models for calibration and show dose rate rather than exposure rate. As a result, the demand for dosimetry in the United States will increase as more advanced dosimeters are developed.–
During the forecast period of 2030, the electronic personal dosimeter is expected to have the largest share in the market with USD 3420 million at a CAGR of 8%.
Electronic personal dosimeters are modern electronic devices used to estimate the uptake of the ionizing radiation dose of an individual wearing the device for radiation protection purposes. These personal dosimeters have various sophisticated functions serving as an advantage over the older types of devices, such as continuous monitoring and enabling alarm warnings at pre-set levels. These devices can also be reset to zero after their usage, and most of the models can enable near-field electronic communications for automatic reading and resetting. They also monitor exposure of most vital organs and represent the bulk of body mass. Such factors serve significantly to the growth of the EPD market.
Key market vendors have been offering innovative devices with multiple functionalities pushing the growth further. These electronic devices have various usages in industries, including non-destructive testing, emergency services, first responders, medical and life sciences, border controls, oil and gas environments, and nuclear medicine.
The Thermo Luminescent Dosimeter is expected to have a value of USD 766 million with a CAGR of 8%.These dosimeters serve as a versatile tool for assessing the dose from ionizing radiation. The wide range of materials and their different physical forms enables the determination of various radiation qualities at dose levels. The significant advantages of these dosimeters are their small physical size and that it requires no cables or auxiliary equipment during the measurement. This also makes them well suited for a wide range of applications in the medical and healthcare industry.Application Insight
Based on application, the market is segmented as active and passive. The active dosimeter will have the largest share with USD 3146 million during the forecast period with a CAGR of 7%.
The active dosimeters, also known as electronic, operational, alarm, or DMC dosimeters, directly display the accumulated dose. They offer additional functionalities such as alarm threshold settings for dose or dose rate values. The active dosimeters can provide information in real-time, serving as an essential tool for the industries and end-user.
Passive dosimeters are expected to have USD 2399 million at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. These passive dosimeters provide monthly or quarterly accumulated dose information. The passive devices are best suited for monitoring anyone who could be exposed to radiation over some time. It is because the passive devices are needed to be collected and put through a reader to establish the radiation dose. One drawback of the system is that they are ineffective for visitors to a radiation-prone site, as it cannot give a direct real-time readout to the wearer.
The market is segmented as healthcare, oil and gas, mining, nuclear plants, industrial, manufacturing, and others based on end-user vertical. Nuclear plants and healthcare are expected to generate the maximum revenue during the forecast period of 2030. Nuclear plants are expected to have USD 1883 million at a CAGR of 8%. Nuclear material and radioactive sources are majorly used for the benefit of mankind, in nuclear power plants for electricity generation, hospitals for diagnosis and treatment, research, and development activities.
Electronic personal dosimeters serve as the most straightforward and direct instrument available to control the exposition of people working at the nuclear power plant. Such factors push growth in the market. Healthcare is expected to have a revenue share of USD 1059 million at a CAGR of 8%.
The primary factor driving the growth of dosimeters in the healthcare industry is research and development efforts in cancer treatment and allied medical devices used for chemotherapy. Furthermore, radiation from diagnostic imaging modalities like computed tomography, mammography, and nuclear imaging contributes to treatment.List of Key and Emerging Players in Dosimeter Market
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Landauer Inc.
Mirion Technologies Inc.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
Arrow-Tech Inc.
Fuji Electric Co. Ltd
ATOMTEX
Tracerco Limited
Unfors RaySafe AB
Automation and Messtechnik GmbH
S.E. International Inc.
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In 2022 - Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc opened a bioprocessing manufacturing site in Ogden, Utah.
In 2022 - Fuji Electric Co. Ltd establishes the Plant Systems Centre to expand the systems business.
In November 2022 - Mirion Technologies to Sell Off Physical Medicine and Biodex.
In December 2022 - On its way to achieving net-zero emissions, Thermo Fisher Scientific increased its target for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
In December 2022 - Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. announced the launch of the FR3®Fluid-applied transformer, a transformer that uses natural ester oil as an electrical insulating oil.
|Report Metric
|Details
|Market Size in 2025
|USD 4.06 Billion
|Market Size in 2026
|USD 4.35 Billion
|Market Size in 2034
|USD 7.61 Billion
|CAGR
|7.23% (2026-2034)
|Base Year for Estimation
|2025
|Historical Data
|2022-2024
|Forecast Period
|2026-2034
|Report Coverage
|Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends
|Segments Covered
|By Type, By Application, By End-User
|Geographies Covered
|North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, LATAM
|Countries Covered
|US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Nordic, Benelux, China, Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Taiwan, South East Asia, UAE, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia
Download Free Sample Report to Get Detailed Insights.Dosimeter Market Segments By Type
-
Electronic Personal Dosimeter or EPD
Thermo Luminescent Dosimeter or TLD
Optically Stimulated Luminescence Dosimeter
Film Badge Dosimeter
Other
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Active
Passive
-
Healthcare
Oil and Gas
Mining
Nuclear Plants
Industrial
Manufacturing
Others
-
North America
Europe
APAC
Middle East and Africa
LATAM
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