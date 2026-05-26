Taiwan Cross-Border Cooperation To Combat Transnational Crime: Taiwan And Europe Strengthens Cooperation

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)The International Conference on Strengthening Cross-border Cooperation in Transnational Crime held May 20-21 in Taipei City,, reports TaiwanToday.

Organized by the ministry of justice (MOJ), the Executive Yuan's Anti-Money Laundering Office and the Taiwan High Prosecutors Office, the event brought together experts from Taiwan's ministries and agencies including the MOJ's Investigation Bureau, the ministry of the Interior's National Police Agency, the ministry of Digital Affairs and the Financial Supervisory Commission, as well as their counterparts from Estonia, France, Germany, Poland, the Philippines and the US, such as the latter's Federal Bureau of Investigation and Homeland Security Investigations.

Highlights included a keynote speech by Mohammed Shahid Ahmed, chief of staff at the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit and vice-chair of Egmont Group, a united body of 182 financial intelligence units, the MOJ said. Discussion spanned transnational judicial cooperation, technological investigation tools, prevention of virtual asset money laundering and the use of artificial intelligence to enhance fraud investigation.

“Minister without portfolio Lin Ming-hsin said during his opening remarks that no country can address cross-border crime alone. Only through information exchange, international cooperation, and institutionalised mutual legal assistance mechanisms can the international community advance global prevention and control capabilities to fight fraud, he noted, citing an agreement on judicial cooperation signed by Taiwan and Paraguay in May.

“The government continues to implement version 2.0 of the next-generation anti-fraud strategy guidelines, Lin said, praising Taiwan's achievements in the investigation of cross-border crimes, seizures of the proceeds of crime and victim protection. He added that Taiwan is committed to bringing anti-money laundering mechanisms in line with international standards and will launch new risk assessments on money laundering, terrorism and weapon proliferation financing, as well as preparing for the fifth round of the Asia/Pacific Group on Money Laundering's mutual evaluation in 2030.

“MOJ minister Cheng Ming-chien said that the pact inked with Paraguay is the country's 17th agreement of its kind. He added that the ministry will continue to strengthen relevant international cooperation and observe the country's version 2.0 guidelines to advance capabilities to combat transnational fraud and money laundering.”

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Meanwhile, minister of foreign affairs Lin Chia-lung delivered a speech on May 21 at the GLOBSEC Forum in Prague, in which he stated that Taiwan and Europe must strengthen cooperation to jointly advance prosperity and sustainability.

The forum, which drew around 160 international academics and political figures, was opened with an address by Czech president Petr Pavel, the MOFA said. In a talk titled“Redefining the Taiwan-Europe Partnership,” Lin noted that due to geopolitical fluctuation, Europe is pursuing rearmament and reindustrialisation to strengthen security resilience.

Lin noted that the next phase of industry transition, dubbed Industry 5.0, complements automation and data focus by integrating human creativity with advanced technologies like AI and robotics. Taiwan AI and semiconductor expertise renders it a strong potential partner for Europe in this phase of industry transition.

On the forum sidelines, Lin met with Pavel Fischer, chair of the Czech senate's committee on foreign affairs, defense and security and Anders Fogh Rasmussen, chair of the Alliance of Democracies Foundation.

MOFA added:

“ The foreign minister attended a performance given by Taipei Puppet Theater at the Municipal Library of Prague May 20 as part of the Taiwan Culture in Europe 2026 initiative. The show titled“Formosa” displayed diverse culture and folk beliefs, attracting a large audience.



“ Before Lin visited the Czech Republic, he was in Switzerland from May 17-19, where he participated in the Taiwan Smart Medical & HealthTech Expo – held on May 17 in Geneva, as well as being present at Taiwan events on the sidelines of the World Health Assembly.

“MOFA stated that the integrated diplomacy concept deepened ties with Europe during the minister's visit through cultural and medical aspects.”

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