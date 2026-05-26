KNOW BJP: Nitin Nabin To Interact With Heads Of Missions Of 12 Nations

Nitin Nabin to Interact with Foreign Envoys

BJP National President Nitin Nabin is set to interact with representatives of 12 countries under the "KNOW BJP" initiative at the party headquarters at 4 PM on Tuesday.

According to an official release, the heads of missions from the 12 nations will be joining the interaction with Nitin Nabin, his first engagement with foreign envoys since assuming charge as the BJP National President. Vijay Chauthaiwale, in charge of the Foreign Affairs Department of the BJP, will also be present in the interaction. The "KNOW BJP" initiative is a series of programmes designed to familiarise the diplomatic community with the BJP's historical journey, core ideology, organisational structure, governance model, and ongoing activities, the release stated. The "KNOW BJP" initiative was launched by former BJP President JP Nadda on the 43rd foundation day of the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2023.

BJP's Historic Journey and Ideology

Earlier on Saturday, BJP National President Nitin Nabin said that the journey of the BJP is not merely the story of the expansion of a political party, but a historic journey of nationalism, cultural consciousness, service, struggle, and the resolve to deliver development to the last person in society.

Addressing a gathering in Bihar, on the topic "History, Ideological Foundation and Development Journey of the BJP", he said, "The ideological foundation of the BJP is rooted in the nationalist vision of Syama Prasad Mookerjee and the philosophy of Integral Humanism propounded by Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya."

He further said the BJP's core objective is not the attainment of power, but to place national interest above all else and ensure development and dignity reach the last person in society.

"From the Bharatiya Jana Sangh established in 1951 to the BJP emerging today as the world's largest political organisation, this journey has been the result of struggle, dedication, and the tireless commitment of its Karyakartas. Despite limited resources and numerous challenges during its initial years, party Karyakartas never compromised on ideology and worked relentlessly to take the organisation and its principles to the masses," Nabin said.

Karyakartas as the Party's Backbone

According to him, the BJP's greatest strength is its dedicated cadre of Karyakartas.

"In the BJP, even a booth-level Karyakartas is regarded as the backbone of the organisation, and it is this Karyakarta-centric culture that gives the party a distinct identity from other political parties.

Under the leadership of the BJP, India is rapidly moving forward in the direction of development, good governance, and self-reliance. Welfare of the poor, women's empowerment, opportunities for youth, infrastructure development, digital transformation, and strengthening India's global identity have remained the priorities of the BJP governments," Nabin said.

BJP National President called upon party Karyakartas to recognise that the training session is not merely a medium for acquiring information, but an opportunity to further strengthen ideological conviction, organisational capability, and the resolve for national service. (ANI)

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