Samantha Ruth Prabhu Opens Up About Working With Husband Raj Nidimoru: 'He Has Never Irritated Me..'

Samantha's Maa Inti Bangaram trailer is out, featuring high-octane action and drama. At the launch event, she also grabbed attention by speaking for the first time about her husband Raj Nidimoru, drawing strong media and fan interest.

It's a known fact that Samantha and director Raj Nidimoru fell in love and got married after her separation from Naga Chaitanya. 'Maa Inti Bangaram' is their first project together post-marriage. Raj has written the story, dialogues, and screenplay, while Nandini Reddy has directed it. The film, produced by the couple, hits theatres on June 19. Its trailer was launched on Monday at IMAX the event, Samantha opened up about her husband. When the anchor asked about a time Raj Nidimoru might have troubled her, she clarified that he has never irritated her. Speaking about director Nandini Reddy, she quipped that both Raj and Nandini are perfect, but Nandini irritating her is nothing new. 'I've been tolerating it for 15 years, I'm used to it,' Samantha joked. A fan proposing to her with a flower became a major highlight.

Samantha addressed the audience, saying, 'I hope everyone liked the 'Maa Inti Bangaram' trailer. Thanks to every fan who came here for us.' She praised her team, adding, 'Nandini and Raj are perfect in every way. I've never had a reason to argue with them.' She described the film as a complete family entertainer with action, drama, and comedy, promising that the movie, releasing on June 19, will make her fans proud.

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The 'Maa Inti Bangaram' trailer hints at a next-level performance from Samantha. She plays a daughter-in-law in a joint family who finds it hard to adjust to their customs. But there's a twist! She seems to be leading a double life, fighting like a hero to protect her family. The trailer kicks off with a man telling her, 'I feel like I've seen you somewhere,' right before we see Samantha's action avatar trailer is full of powerful moments. Samantha's retort, 'Do you even know who I am?' is grabbing attention. In another scene, she complains to her husband, 'They grilled me with questions as if I were a thief!' She then delivers a killer line: 'I have one thing in me, I will protect my family even if it costs me my life.' The action that follows is intense, topped with the mass dialogue, 'Whether it's a hero or a housewife, a powerful dialogue will scare anyone.' Looks like Samantha is all set to give her fans a massive treat!