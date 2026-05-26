EU Diplomats Not To Leave Kyiv Mathernová

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was stated on Facebook by EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarína Mathernová.

“The same regime that launches nightly missile and drone attacks on civilians now warns others to stay away. We understand exactly what this means. Russia wants fear. Panic. Isolation of Ukraine. It will not work. The EU is not going anywhere. We are staying in Kyiv. We are staying with Ukraine,” Mathernová stressed.

She emphasized that“threats against diplomats and international organizations are not a sign of strength. They are a sign of desperation.”

“The more aggressive and threatening the Kremlin becomes, the clearer it is that Putin's regime understands it cannot break Ukraine's resilience, nor the support of its partners. Kyiv stands. Ukraine stands. And so do we,” the diplomat noted.

Mathernová also described the statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry as a“masterpiece of hypocrisy”.

“A regime that has spent years bombing residential buildings, museums, maternity wards, schools and power stations now suddenly speaks the language of 'international humanitarian law' and 'Geneva Cconventions',” she added.

“Putin's terror knows no bounds”: Germany urges NATO to send Ukraine €90B more

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine's Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council stated that the Russian Federation, at the level of its Foreign Ministry, is signaling further terror against Ukraine's civilian population. Among other things, the Russian Foreign Ministry urged“foreign citizens, including personnel of diplomatic missions and representatives of international organizations, to leave the city as soon as possible, and residents of the Ukrainian capital to avoid approaching military and administrative infrastructure facilities.”

Photo: Katarína Mathernová / Facebook