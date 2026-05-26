Shivraj Chouhan Hails PM Modi's 12 Years As 'India's Golden Era'

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for completing 12 years as PM, hailing his tenure as "golden era of India's reconstruction".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who first took the oath of office on May 26, 2014, has since been sworn in for two consecutive terms in 2019 and 2024. In a post on X, Chouhan described the day as "historic and unprecedented", lauding the past decade and more as a period of national pride and transformation.

"Today, these 12 glorious years of this illustrious journey are being completed, during which the entire country is imbued with enthusiasm and national pride. In these 12 years, India has emerged from the era of Policy Paralysis to embrace the great mantra of Reform, Perform, Transform," he said.

Emphasising that the government's focus has consistently remained on fulfilling public aspirations, he said, "This 12-year tenure is the golden era of India's reconstruction, the fulfilment of public aspirations, and the rise of 'Developed India." These 12 years have borne witness to the empowerment of the person at the farthest end and the realisation of the resolve of 'Antyodaya.' The Modi government, walking on the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas,' has transformed the lives of villages, the poor, farmers, women, and youth."

The Minister credited the Prime Minister's leadership for driving a comprehensive development agenda spanning to the weaker sections of society. "These 12 years have borne witness to the empowerment of the person at the farthest end and the realisation of the resolve of 'Antyodaya.' The Modi government, walking on the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas,' has transformed the lives of villages, the poor, farmers, women, and youth," he said.

Pointing to the impact of numerous government initiatives, he said, "The esteemed Prime Minister ji has scripted a new saga of development and public welfare--from Jan Dhan accounts to Ayushman Bharat, and from PM Awas Yojana to the Digital India revolution."

"Today, under Prime Minister ji's leadership, the country is rapidly advancing toward the goal of a Developed India. Let us all come together to become participants in this glorious journey of development and contribute to building a strong, prosperous, developed, and magnificent India," he added, congratulating PM Modi for completing this "historic and unparalleled journey of service, good governance, resurgence, and welfare of the poor".

सेवा, सुशासन और गरीब कल्याण के 12 वर्ष आज का दिन ऐतिहासिक और अभूतपूर्व है। आज ही के दिन, 26 मई 2014 को हम सबके प्रिय, करोड़ों भारतीयों के हृदय के हार, आदरणीय श्री @narendramodi जी ने प्रधानमंत्री के रूप में कार्यभार संभाला था। आज, इस यशस्वी यात्रा के 12 गौरवशाली वर्ष पूर्ण हो... - Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) May 26, 2026

UP CM Yogi Adityanath praises PM's leadership, highlights 'New India' vision

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also extended congratulations to PM Modi for completing twelve years in the PM office. Celebrating the PM as the "world's most popular politician" and the nation's "Prime Servant," Adityanath highlighted the legacy of service, good governance, and public welfare that has defined his tenure.

"Heartiest congratulations to the world's most popular politician, the honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, on completing 12 glorious years dedicated to service, good governance, and public welfare as the 'Prime Servant'!", the CM said on 'X'.

The CM credited the Prime Minister's leadership for reshaping India's developmental narrative, asserting that "public participation has shaped development into a people's movement", noting that this vision has been instrumental in creating a "New India".

"In these years, poor welfare became the priority of governance, Antyodaya transformed into the power of self-reliance, and public participation shaped development into a people's movement. This is the vision that has forged a 'New India,' where women's empowerment, innovation, economic progress, and cultural renaissance are advancing hand in hand," he said.

Reflecting on India's standing on the international stage, Adityanath praised the PM's firm approach on national security and highlighted that the "digital, demography, and democracy" is driving the country toward the goal of a "Developed India 2047." He remarked, "Steadfast at the borders, decisive against terrorism, and brimming with confidence on the global stage, India today stands established as a strong, reliable leader. The triveni of digital, demography, and democracy is infusing new momentum toward 'Developed India 2047."

The Chief Minister also underscored the impact of government initiatives, citing schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Jan-Dhan, Ayushman Bharat, Ujjwala, and PM SVANidhi for having "extended development to the lives of the people, strengthening trust".

विश्व के सर्वाधिक लोकप्रिय राजनेता आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी को 'प्रधान सेवक' के रूप में सेवा, सुशासन और लोक-कल्याण को समर्पित गौरवशाली 12 वर्ष पूर्ण करने पर हार्दिक बधाई! इन वर्षों में गरीब कल्याण शासन की प्राथमिकता बना, अंत्योदय आत्मनिर्भरता की शक्ति में बदला... - Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) May 26, 2026

"Countless salutations to Prime Minister ji for this epoch-making journey advancing with the spirit of 'Nation First' and the resolve of Aatmanirbhar Bharat," he added.

(ANI)

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