Next Phase Of Europe's Energy Security Runs Through Azerbaijan
|NEAR TERM (2026–2027)
|MEDIUM TERM (2028–2030)
|ACG deep layers, new well Q2 2026: ~100 mcm in 2026, rising to potentially 2 bcm/yr by 2028. First gas expected within weeks. Commercial volumes likely directed to export market.
|Absheron Phase 2: Final investment decision expected June 2026. Phase 2 will add 4.5 bcm/yr directed to export markets. Proven reserves of 300+ bcm. This is the primary driver of reaching the 20 bcm/yr export ambition by 2030.
|Shah Deniz: Existing production base; SOFAZ revenues from Shah Deniz (gas and condensate) nearly doubled in Q1 2026 to 359.6 million manats vs 181.9 million a year earlier, volumes holding up, revenues set to reflect higher TTF prices with 6-month lag.
|TAP expansion Phase 2: Additional compressor stations in Greece and Albania are required; subject to market test and shipper commitments. ČEZ (Czech Republic) and others currently in long-term contract negotiations, demand signals from buyers will determine pace.
However, here lies the contradiction in the export situation in Azerbaijan: despite record-high prices on the European spot gas exchange (around €50/MWh) and relatively high revenue volumes for other European countries, Azerbaijan has seen its gas export revenue drop by 17.28% year-on-year in the first four months of 2026. It cannot be an issue related to volume, because the total amount of gas exported grew by 3.14%. However, it appears to be a contractual structure issue. The great majority of Azerbaijani gas supplied to Europe is covered by long-term contracts based on oil prices, not spot exchange prices (such as TTF). Moreover, the oil price increase will be reflected in the prices of gas contracts with a six-month lag. This results in a situation whereby Azerbaijan is currently selling gas to Europe at €50/MWh according to oil prices of late 2025, which have not yet been impacted by the war in Iran.
That additional revenue boost will come, as far as the time of its arrival goes; it is just a question of“when,” not“if.” By mid-2026, with the resetting of those oil-linked prices to reflect current Brent values, gas export revenues should grow significantly for Azerbaijan. The evidence is there, at least where the State Oil Fund's income is concerned, with the Shah Deniz condensate revenues almost doubling in Q1 2026. Those gas revenues should not lag behind. The later realization of that point, however, may prove valuable for analysis. Since the revenues Azerbaijan has been earning currently do not represent full reflection of the financial benefits it can gain now, it is clear that incentives for investments into production facilities expansion become even stronger than in Q1 2026.
Europe also has a storage problem
The threat to Europe right now is not in any shortage of the annual balance of gas, but in its summer re-injection challenge. Current EU gas storage levels stand at 35.85% fullness at the start of May 2026 against the required minimum of 90% before the onset of winter, according to Reuters. The calculations of filling up the remaining 54 percentage points in just six months, taking into consideration the already low Russian supply, high spot LNG prices, and abnormally high power generation demand due to disrupted interconnections, can be considered difficult to execute without problems. According to the calculations of Standard Chartered, if the Hormuz blockade continues throughout the season, TTF prices may reach €90/MWh. It remains to be seen what would actually happen depending on the success of the US-Iran ceasefire agreement.
This situation represents both an opportunity and a challenge for Azerbaijan. On one hand, any extra pipeline gas that Azerbaijan can provide during the upcoming summer injection period is priced at a premium by virtue of the supply shortfall that Europe faces right now. On the other hand, the existing pipeline capacity, TAP, is running pretty much at maximum capacity, having just completed its most recent capacity expansion to reach a total of 11.2 bcm per year. Any extra capacity Azerbaijan gets from the recently discovered well in the ACG deep layer will not come close to filling the current storage shortage in Europe. The extra capacity that could potentially help fill the storage gap, such as US LNG, Norwegian plateau, and additional Algerian volumes, is outside of Azerbaijan's sphere of influence. However, what is under Azerbaijan's influence is how quickly it completes the Absheron Phase 2 project and how fast it negotiates the contracts with the European customers for TAP Phase 2 capacity expansion. This decision will be taken in June 2026.
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