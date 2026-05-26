Cauvery Water Release, Mekedatu Project To Dominate CMA Meeting In Delhi Today

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, May 26 (IANS) The 51st meeting of the Cauvery Management Authority (CMA) is scheduled to be held in New Delhi on Tuesday, with key discussions expected on the release of Cauvery River water to Tamil Nadu and the long-pending Mekedatu dam issue.

The meeting assumes significance as farmers in Tamil Nadu have expressed growing concerns over water availability ahead of the Kuruvai cultivation season.

The meeting, chaired by Cauvery Management Authority Chairman S.K. Haldar, will bring together representatives from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala and Puducherry -- the four states and union territory linked to the Cauvery River water-sharing arrangement.

The Cauvery Management Authority and the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee were constituted by the Central government following directions issued by the Supreme Court to oversee the sharing and regulation of Cauvery River water among the basin states.

Each participating state has appointed representatives to both institutions. The meeting gains importance as Tamil Nadu traditionally requires water release from Karnataka for the Kuruvai paddy cultivation season, which begins in the delta districts during June.

Water is usually expected to be released through the Mettur dam around June 12 to support cultivation activities in the Cauvery delta region. However, farmers have expressed concern as no formal order regarding water release has been issued so far.

Officials and representatives are expected to discuss monthly water release obligations from Karnataka to Tamil Nadu under the Cauvery water-sharing framework.

The meeting is also likely to review rainfall patterns and weather conditions across the Cauvery catchment areas, which play a critical role in determining reservoir storage levels and water availability.

Another major issue expected to come up for discussion is Karnataka's proposed Mekedatu balancing reservoir project, which has remained a contentious issue among the riparian states.

Tamil Nadu has consistently opposed the project, arguing that it could affect the state's share of Cauvery water.

Given the agricultural importance of the Cauvery basin and the recurring disputes over water sharing, the outcome of the meeting in Delhi is expected to be closely watched by farmers and political stakeholders across the region.