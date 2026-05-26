Iran Central Bank Chief In Qatar Amid Frozen Assets Talks
Iran's Central Bank Governor Abdolnaser Hemmati travelled to Qatar to follow up on the possible release of Iranian foreign exchange assets, according to Iran's ILNA news agency on Monday, AzerNEWS reports.
The visit comes as discussions over Tehran's frozen funds have resurfaced alongside contacts with Washington. Qatar holds part of Iran's blocked assets and has also played a mediating role between the two sides. The funds include about $6 billion transferred from South Korea to Qatari accounts in 2023.
On Sunday, it was reported that Tehran is seeking the release of $12 billion in frozen assets held in Qatar as a condition for moving forward with talks with the US.
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