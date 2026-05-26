'Maritime Reform Utsav' To Celebrate 12 Years Of Growth In Sector: Minister

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 26 (IANS) India's maritime sector is riding the 'Reform Express' under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and every reform must translate into real benefits for our people, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, has said.

Sonowal announced that the ministry would commemorate the completion of 12 years of maritime reforms and growth through the celebration of a nationwide“Maritime Reform Utsav.”

The initiative will showcase India's major achievements in ports, shipping, inland waterways, coastal infrastructure, green shipping, digitalisation and maritime connectivity, reflecting the country's emergence as a leading global maritime nation.

He chaired a high-level review meeting with senior officials, outlining a comprehensive reform-driven roadmap aimed at accelerating India's maritime transformation. The meeting focused on strengthening governance, improving ease of doing business (EODB), enhancing digital integration, effective grievance redressal and ensuring time-bound implementation of key maritime initiatives through a structured and accountable institutional mechanism.

The minister said that under the dynamic leadership of PM Modi, India's maritime sector has undergone unprecedented transformation through the mantra of 'Reform, Perform, Transform and Inform'.

“The 'Maritime Reform Utsav' will celebrate the journey of India becoming a modern, efficient and globally competitive maritime power,” said Sonowal.

In a major push towards digital governance and ease of doing business (EODB), the ministry also decided to develop an integrated digital platform and mobile application under the aegis of the Directorate General of Shipping.

The proposed platform will provide enhanced stakeholder interface, real-time service delivery, digital documentation, grievance redressal and integrated maritime services through a unified digital ecosystem.

Sonowal also stressed the importance of stronger coordination among ministries, state governments, port authorities, maritime institutions and industry stakeholders to ensure faster decision-making and smoother implementation of major maritime and logistics projects.

He directed officials to enhance inter-ministerial coordination mechanisms and institutional consultations for improved policy execution and monitoring.

The minister further directed the constitution of a dedicated monitoring and coordination committee for compilation, review and follow-up of the outcomes, commitments and strategic initiatives.

-IANS

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