Amitabh Bachchan Shares Glimpse From 'Work' Few Days After Hospitalisation News

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 26 (IANS) A few days after reports of Amitabh Bachchan being hospitalised started doing the rounds online, the megastar shared a glimpse from work along with a note stating“work be the language extempore.”

The icon took to his blog, where he shared a few glimpses from the shoot and wrote:“... work work work.. and work more..work be the language extempore..... work that which.. conveys.. growth fulment and self respect (sic).”

The pictures and post about work comes five days after the news about the icon being hospitalised started doing the rounds on social media.

It was on May 19, when it was reported that Amitabh had been admitted to Nanavati Hospital's VIP wing since May 16 due to stomach-related issues. However it was later reported that the megastar“underwent a routine check-up”, had“been discharged” and“returned home after the examination."

A day later on May 20 the thespian shared a cryptic poem beginning with the verses from“Ramcharitmanas” and wished everyone“love”.

Taking to his blog at 12.19 AM on Wednesday, Big B began his blog with first the dateline:“Peel Pilwadi, Mumbai, May 19, 2026 / May 20.”

He then mentioned:“Mangal Bhavan Amangal Haari.”

The octageanrian then wrote a poetry:“Cheel jab hove shaant toh bhaiya, tote bolan shuru karein. Ir bir fatte, kahan“chal hamau”, pilave shuru karein!!!! Bajre di roti kha di, phoo padiyon da saag re. Munh mein daalan laage jaise, bolan laage kaag re!!!!! Ek rahe 'Hill' bhaiya ki padhai ka darpan; Aur doosar Wellington ki yaad!!.”

He concluded the post with: "Love, Prayers and more."

On the work front, Big B was last seen in the film Vettaiyan directed by T. J. Gnanavel. The film stars Rajinikanth, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, Rohini, Rao Ramesh, Abhirami and Ramesh Thilak.

He is currently with filmmaker Nag Ashwin's“Kalki 2898 AD.” The film also stars Kamal Haasan and Prabhas.

He will also reportedly be seen in Nitesh Tiwary's upcoming magnum opus“Ramayana: Part 1”, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, and Sunny Deol. The icon will reportedly play the character of Jatayu.