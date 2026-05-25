Qatar Charity Distributes Eid Clothing To Thousands Of Orphans Globally

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Thanks to generous donors, Qatar Charity (QC) continues its "Greatest Days" campaign, launched in conjunction with the first ten days of Dhul-Hijjah, by implementing Eid clothing distribution projects for thousands of sponsored orphans in 22 countries around the world, including Qatar.

The purpose is to bring joy to their hearts and share with them the happiness of the upcoming Eid al-Adha.

In a press release yesterday, the QC stated that this project is part of its ongoing commitment to caring for orphans and supporting their families, as part of the "Rofaqa" initiative and seasonal campaign projects.

It works by providing children's essential needs during Eid seasons, helping to ease the financial burden on beneficiary families and strengthening values of solidarity and compassion.

In Djibouti, 600 sponsored children benefited from the project, where the children expressed great happiness upon receiving their new Eid clothes.

In Sri Lanka, Eid al-Adha clothing was distributed to 250 sponsored orphans in the eastern region of Ampara.

The children received shopping vouchers that allowed them, accompanied by their guardians, to purchase Eid clothing from a store of their choice.

This flexible experience enhanced their sense of inclusion and self-confidence while also bringing joy to their hearts. The orphan beneficiaries expressed their happiness.

Muhammad Ayman Nafea said the clothes were beautiful and made him happy for Eid, while Muhammad Irshad Inshika Shazin noted that this was the first time he had received more than one Eid outfit, expressing his gratitude to his sponsors and donors.

In a related effort, 686 Eid clothing cards were distributed to sponsored orphans from Syrian refugees and members of the host community in southern Turkiye ahead of Eid al-Adha.

Iman Nasan, social care co-ordinator at the Turkiye office, explained that the project aims to involve orphans in the joy of Eid and give them the opportunity to choose their own clothing, which enhances their sense of independence and self-confidence.

In Mauritania, Eid clothing was distributed to 250 sponsored orphans, boys and girls equally, with the packages including clothes, toys, and dolls.

Mothers of the orphans expressed their gratitude to the generous donors and the association's office in Nouakchott.

Salma Abdullah said that this kind gesture came at the right time, as it brought joy to her children on the occasion of Eid, praying that God continues to bless Qatar with security and prosperity.

In Pakistan, the QC office distributed Eid al-Adha clothing to 350 sponsored orphans in the Kashmir region, including new clothes and shoes.

In Niger and Mali, QC offices distributed Eid clothing to 500 orphans (250 in each country).

The QC's "Greatest Days" campaign for the year 1447 AH includes the implementation of the Eid Clothing Project for orphans in around 21 countries worldwide.

The project targets thousands of orphans sponsored by generous donors through the QC, with a total cost of approximately QR2.5mn, and is expected to benefit around 8,200 children by providing them with essential Eid supplies.

In Qatar, the QC's "Al-Aqraboon Centre" is implementing the "Eidiyah" project, which provides Eid essentials for 1,500 children from orphans and low-income families.

As such, the QC calls on generous donors during the remaining blessed days of Dhul-Hijjah to engage with the "Greatest Days" campaign and contribute to its projects, including Eid clothing, through its various easy donation channels.

Qatar Charity Eid Al-Adha orphans gifts distribution