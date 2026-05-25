QNA's 51St Anniversary Marks New Era Of Media Development: Al-Rumaihi

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Excellency the Director-General of Qatar News Agency (QNA) Ahmed bin Saeed al-Rumaihi affirmed that QNA's 51st anniversary marks a significant milestone in the history of one of the State of Qatar's leading national media institutions, which has remained closely connected to the country's progress and transformation since its inception.

For more than five decades, Qatar News Agency has played a central role in conveying Qatar's political, economic, cultural, and developmental achievements to audiences at home and abroad, HE al-Rumaihi said.

In a statement marking the occasion, HE QNA Director-General said that since its establishment in 1975 under Amiri Decree No. 94, Qatar News Agency has witnessed the various stages of the country's development and comprehensive renaissance, as it has documented major national milestones and covered events and activities reflecting the State of Qatar's growing presence on the regional and international levels.

He added that throughout its history, QNA has become part of the national and media memory of the State, emphasising that its role extends beyond serving as an official news source. It also plays a leading role in supporting development efforts and enhancing public awareness through the delivery of professional, credible content grounded in accuracy, objectivity, and responsibility - a commitment that has strengthened the confidence of media organisations and audiences in Qatar and abroad, he noted.

HE al-Rumaihi further said that the achievements made by Qatar News Agency over the past decades are the result of the support and attention devoted by the country's wise leadership to national media and its continued commitment to developing media institutions and enabling them to keep pace with rapid professional and technological changes in the sector.

He stressed that the transformations currently shaping the global media landscape - including digital advancement, the proliferation of platforms, and changing audience consumption patterns - have imposed increasingly complex responsibilities on media institutions. These responsibilities, he said, no longer revolve solely around the speed of news delivery, but also include strengthening trust in information, preserving professionalism, and continuously developing media tools in line with the demands of the modern era.

Qatar News Agency views its 51st anniversary as the beginning of a new phase focused on continued modernisation and development, while strengthening its position as a comprehensive media institution capable of producing, developing, and distributing news content across multiple platforms in line with the requirements of today's media environment, he said.

He also explained that over recent years, QNA has pursued an ongoing modernisation strategy that included upgrading its technological infrastructure, enhancing its digital presence, expanding its multimedia services, and developing news content in its various forms, thereby increasing its ability to provide more efficient, integrated, and flexible news services.

In this context, HE the Director-General pointed out that the launch of new news services in Russian, Hindi, and Urdu using artificial intelligence (AI) technologies reflects the agency's direction toward expanding its international reach and delivering Qatar's voice to a broader global audience through multilingual news services that respond to the rapid changes in international media.

He added that QNA views AI technologies as supportive tools for improving media performance, increasing operational efficiency, and accelerating access to information, while maintaining the editorial and professional standards that have formed the core of the agency's media mission since its establishment.

He also noted that the next phase requires continued investment in both professional and technological development, affirming that investing in national talent will remain a priority for Qatar News Agency through ongoing training and qualification programs, and the development of media and technical skills.

HE QNA Director-General stressed that as the agency enters its 51st year, it remains committed to advancing its various tools and services, building on a strong professional legacy and extensive experience. He noted that these efforts aim to strengthen the agency's role in conveying the State of Qatar's image, civilisational message, and achievements to the world, while preserving its professional mission founded on accuracy, credibility, and adherence to the editorial standards that have always defined the agency's news operations.

QNA political economic cultural