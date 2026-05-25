When Is Padmini Ekadashi 2026? Know Puja Rituals And Spiritual Importance

Padmini Ekadashi 2026 will be observed on May 27 during Adhik Jyeshtha month. Dedicated to Lord Vishnu, this sacred vrat is believed to remove sins, bring prosperity, and bless devotees with spiritual peace

Padmini Ekadashi, one of the most sacred fasting days dedicated to Lord Vishnu, will be observed on May 27, 2026. Falling during the Adhik Maas of Jyeshtha, this Ekadashi is considered extremely auspicious in Hindu tradition.

According to religious beliefs, devotees who observe this vrat with sincerity and devotion can attain peace, prosperity, and spiritual growth. Scriptures like the Skanda Purana mention the greatness of this Ekadashi, where Lord Krishna explained its significance to Yudhishthira. Many devotees also believe that worshipping Lord Vishnu on this day helps cleanse past sins and leads one toward divine blessings and salvation.

Puja Rituals and Fasting Rules for Padmini Ekadashi

Devotees begin the day early during Brahma Muhurat with a holy bath and preparations for worship. Special care is taken to maintain purity throughout the fast.

The puja area is cleaned before placing idols or images of Lord Vishnu, Bal Gopal, Shaligram, and Shri Yantra on a wooden platform. The deities are offered Panchamrit, yellow flowers, tulsi garlands, sweets, and fruits. Lighting a desi ghee diya and incense sticks is considered highly auspicious.

In the evening, devotees worship the tulsi plant by lighting an earthen lamp near it and performing parikrama. Tulsi leaves are not plucked on Ekadashi, so devotees usually collect them a day earlier. Charity, feeding the needy, and helping others are also regarded as spiritually rewarding acts on this sacred day.

Powerful Vishnu Mantras to Chant on Ekadashi

Chanting Lord Vishnu's mantras on Padmini Ekadashi is believed to create positive energy and deepen spiritual connection. Devotees often recite Vishnu Sahasranama and chant sacred mantras throughout the day.

Popular mantras include:

. Om Namo Bhagvate Vasudevaye

. Shri Krishna Govind Hare Murari, Hey Nath Narayan Vasudeva

. Achyutam Keshavam Krishna Damodaram, Ram Narayanam Janki Vallabham

. Hare Ram Hare Ram Ram Ram Hare Hare, Hare Krishna Hare Krishna Krishna Krishna Hare Hare

Religious experts believe that sincere chanting combined with fasting and devotion helps devotees seek the blessings of Lord Vishnu for happiness, peace, and prosperity.