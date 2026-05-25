Al Jazeera Wins 12 Awards At 2026 NYF TV & Films

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Al Jazeera Media Network has won 12 awards at the 2026 New York Festivals TV & Film Awards.

The winners were announced during a virtual ceremony held on May 21.

Al Jazeera Arabic Channel won two Gold Awards and one Bronze Award for documentaries and programmes covering developments in Syria.

Al Jazeera English won two Gold Awards, two Silver Awards and five Bronze Awards for documentaries and coverage highlighting compelling human stories from India, China, Vietnam, the Philippines and Palestine.

Asef Hamidi, the managing director of Al Jazeera Arabic Channel, said:“Al Jazeera journalists continue to excel in international competitions, winning global awards while shedding light on regional and international affairs.”

“Their storytelling examines the many dimensions of complex issues and provides the essential context needed for meaningful, in-depth journalism,” he said.“I congratulate my colleagues on this achievement, which comes as no surprise for Al Jazeera and reflects the strength and calibre of our journalists in maintaining a leading position on the global stage.”

The Gold-winning entries included an Al Jazeera Arabic investigation into children detained during the Assad regime era, and an episode of *The Story Continues, *Caesar Unmasked, which revealed the identity of the source behind the largest leak documenting crimes committed by the regime of Syrian president Bashar al-Assad.

Al Jazeera English also won Gold Awards for *Gaza Genocide in the Continuing News Coverage category and *Fault Lines: Kids Under Fire in the Human Rights category.

“We are honoured to receive these awards, which recognise our ongoing commitment to uncovering the truth and telling people's stories everywhere, without geographical or cultural prejudice,” said Al Jazeera English managing director Issa Ali.

For more than 60 years, the New York Festivals TV & Film Awards have honoured exceptional and innovative content produced across all continents and seen across all platforms.

Al Jazeera English has been named Channel of the Year at the NYF TV & Film Awards nine times in a row.

Al Jazeera Media Network Al Jazeera Arabic Channel documentaries