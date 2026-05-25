MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Badlands Updates Effective Date of Share Consolidation

May 25, 2026 9:00 PM EDT | Source: Badlands Resources Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 25, 2026) - Badlands Resources Inc. (TSXV: BLDS) (FSE: B7Q) (" Badlands " or the " Company ") announces that, further to its news release dated May 22, 2026, the effective date of its previously announced share consolidation will take effect at the start of trading on May 28, 2026 (instead of May 27, 2026) (the " Effective Date ").

The common shares of the Company will begin trading on a 3.5 old shares for 1 new share basis on the TSX Venture Exchange at the start of trading on the Effective Date under the new CUSIP/ISIN numbers 056600208/CA0566002089.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

BADLANDS RESOURCES INC.

R. Dale Ginn, President and CEO

For further information, please contact:

R. Dale Ginn

Tel: 604-678-5308 | ...

Or visit our website:

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "Forward-Looking Information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-Looking Information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the effective date of the Consolidation and timing thereof. The words "anticipate," "significant," "expect," "may," "will" and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify Forward-Looking Information. Forward-Looking Information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking information. In preparing the Forward-Looking Information in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to, assumptions that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner; that all requisite approvals will be received and all requisite information will be available in a timely manner. Factors that may cause actual results to vary materially include, but are not limited to, inaccurate assumptions concerning the exploration for and development of mineral deposits, currency fluctuations, unanticipated operational or technical difficulties, risks related to unforeseen delays; general economic, market or business conditions, regulatory changes; timeliness of regulatory approvals, the risks of obtaining necessary licenses and permits, changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets and the inability to raise financing. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this Forward-Looking Information. The Company does not assume the obligation to revise or update this Forward-Looking Information after the date of this release or to revise such information to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.







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Source: Badlands Resources Inc.