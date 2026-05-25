Refined Energy Corp. Announces Director Resignation
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Refined Energy Corp.
“Mark Fields”
Mark Fields
Chief Executive Officer
For further information, please contact:
Refined Energy Corp.
Phone: (604) 398-3378
Email: ...
Website:
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as“plan”,“expect”,“project”,“intend”,“believe”,“anticipate”,“estimate” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions“may” or“will” occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws.
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