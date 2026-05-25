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Susan Hopkins

Susan Hopkins


2026-05-25 06:35:56
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Senior Lecturer in Education (Curriculum and Pedagogy), University of the Sunshine Coast
Profile Articles

Dr Susan Hopkins is Senior Lecturer in Education (Curriculum and Pedagogy) and Associate Dean (Learning and Teaching) within the School of Education and Tertiary Access at the University of the Sunshine Coast, Queensland, Australia.

Experience
  • –present Lecturer in Communication, University of Southern Queensland
Education
  • 2000 QUT, Doctor of Philosophy

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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