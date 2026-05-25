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Tets Kimura

Tets Kimura


2026-05-25 06:35:56
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Adjunct Lecturer, Creative Arts, Flinders University
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Dr Tets Kimura is Adjunct Lecturer in the Creative Arts with the College of Humanities, Arts and Social Sciences, Flinders University, Adelaide, Australia. He is also Fellow at the National Library of Australia, and Visiting Professor at Fukuoka Women's University, Japan, and National Chengchi University, Taiwan. He previously held David Philips Travelling Fellowship (Australian Academy of the Humanities) and Japanese Studies Fellowship (Japan Foundation). As a multi-award winning scholar both in research and teaching, he conducts interdisciplinary research in art/cultural history, fashion and Asian studies to map and remap historical and contemporary identities of the Asia-Pacific countries. He was the leader of the book length project Exporting Japanese Aesthetics (Sussex Academic Press, 2020), which was launched at the Art Gallery of South Australia in 2021. He is a graduate of Flinders University and University of South Australia, and also completed courses internationally at the University of East Anglia (UK) and Pukyong National University (South Korea).

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  • –present Adjunct Lecturer, Creative Arts, Flinders University

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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