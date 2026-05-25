Festive Buzz Returns, But Eid Markets Feel Inflation Pinch

From Srinagar's busy commercial centres to markets in south and north Kashmir districts, roads and shopping lanes remained crowded through the day as families purchased clothes, bakery items, footwear, cosmetics and sacrificial animals ahead of Eid celebrations on Wednesday.

Major markets including Lal Chowk, Residency Road, Maharaja Bazar, Maisuma, Bohri Kadal, Goni Khan and Jamia Market in Srinagar wore a festive look, with shopkeepers extending business hours to cater to the rush.

The historic markets around Jamia Masjid and Pather Masjid also witnessed heavy footfall, especially in shops selling traditional wear, spices, bakery products, perfumes and prayer essentials.

Despite intermittent rainfall during the afternoon, markets remained packed till late evening, while mehendi stalls and beauty parlours saw brisk activity as women and young girls prepared for the festival.

Similar scenes were reported from districts including Baramulla, Kupwara, Anantnag, Pulwama, Shopian, Bandipora, Budgam and Ganderbal, where markets and livestock sale points remained active throughout the day.

However, beneath the festive atmosphere, traders said business remained weaker than expected compared to previous Eid seasons.

“People are visiting markets, but spending very cautiously. Most families are buying only essentials because prices have gone up sharply,” said Javid Ahmad, a garment trader in Lal Chowk.

Shopkeepers dealing in ready-made garments, kitchenware, footwear and bakery items said inflation and financial uncertainty had significantly affected consumer spending this year.

“Earlier, Eid shopping used to continue freely for days. This time customers calculate every expense carefully,” said Abdul Rashid, a footwear trader from Handwara in Kupwara district.

Livestock dealers across the Valley also reported poor sales of sacrificial animals, saying affordability had become a major concern for many families.

At makeshift cattle markets in Srinagar, Pulwama, Baramulla and Bandipora, buyers were seen bargaining heavily, while many left without making purchases.

“People come, check rates and leave. Traders are struggling to recover transport and feeding costs,” said Aafaq Ahmad, a livestock dealer from Pulwama.

Another cattle trader from Anantnag said many dealers feared losses if demand failed to improve before Eid.

Bakery owners across Kashmir also expressed concern over declining sales of traditional bakery items usually in high demand during Eid festivities.

Adha, traditionally considered the busiest shopping day across the Valley. (inputs from KNO)