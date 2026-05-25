Budgam Minor's Killing Leaves Kashmir Shocked & Grieving, 1 Arrested

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)A wave of grief and outrage swept across Kashmir after a 12-year-old girl from Budgam, who had gone missing on Saturday evening, was found dead near her home the next morning in a case that police suspect involves rape and murder.

The chilling incident in Galwanpora village of central Kashmir's Budgam district has shaken public conscience, sparked widespread condemnation and reignited fears over the safety of children in spaces once considered secure.

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Police on Monday said one of the accused persons had been arrested within 36 hours of the crime.

Addressing a press briefing, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Budgam K.K. Hari Prasad said several suspects had been detained and questioned during the investigation before police zeroed in on one individual whose alleged involvement matched the material evidence collected during the probe.

“Within 36 hours we have solved the murder and rape case,” SSP Prasad said.

The accused was identified by police as Mudasir Ahmad Mir, a resident of Galwanpora.

According to the SSP, the accused was confronted during questioning and allegedly confessed to the crime.

“Many suspects were detained. One particular suspect corroborated the material evidence. When confronted, he confessed,” Hari Prasad said.

Police said some material evidence was recovered on the disclosure of the accused. The SSP said the motive behind the crime remained under investigation and further forensic and investigative procedures were continuing.

“We will ensure the accused are given the harshest punishment for such a gruesome crime,” the police said.

The accused, according to residents, was residing in the neighbourhood, a revelation that intensified anger and grief across the area after police announced his arrest and claimed he had confessed to the crime.

Several residents termed the development as deeply disturbing, saying the fact that the accused belonged to the same neighbourhood has created more fear among families, particularly parents of young children.

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“We are unable to process that someone living so close could commit such a horrific act,” a resident said.“People are now asking who can really be trusted.”

Another neighbour said,“We never imagined something like this could happen from someone living among us. If neighbours cannot be trusted, then who can?”

Women in the area said the incident has left parents terrified about the safety of their daughters, even within their own surroundings.

“Children used to move freely in the locality. Now every parent is scared. The fear is not from strangers anymore,” said a mother of two.

Locals described the incident as not just a heinous crime but also a deep social wound that has shaken the sense of security in the entire area.

After the arrest was announced, emotionally charged scenes were witnessed, with large crowds gathering in the locality and raising slogans demanding strict punishment for the accused.

The atmosphere remained tense throughout, as police and district administration officials maintained heavy deployment in the area to manage the crowds and maintain law and order.

Locals demanded speedy justice in the case and called for exemplary punishment to ensure deterrence against crimes involving children.

According to officials, the girl had left home on Saturday evening but failed to return, prompting her family and villagers to launch a desperate search. Police later registered a kidnapping case and began investigation.

Hope turned into horror on Sunday morningwhen her body was recovered from a field barely 200 metres from her house.

Police said preliminary investigation indicated that the case appeared to be one of rape and murder. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the crime.

The brutality of the incident triggered strong reactions from political leaders, religious figures and civil society groups across Jammu and Kashmir.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah termed the incident“shocking and deeply distressing” and said society needed to introspect when children no longer felt safe.

“My government will support the agencies to the fullest extent possible to ensure exemplary punishment is given to those found guilty,” he said.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha condemned the killing and called for strict action against the culprits.

Chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said he was“heartbroken and deeply disturbed” by the incident.

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“What are we becoming as a society if our children cannot even feel safe on their way to seek education and guidance?” he asked.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti described the crime as“shocking, disconcerting and unsettling”.

“One shudders at the thought of our children really being safe,” she said.

Social Welfare Minister Sakina Itoo and Budgam MLA Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi visited the bereaved family and assured them that those responsible would be dealt with strictly under law.

As police continue investigations and search for the remaining accused, the incident has left Kashmir grieving and confronting difficult questions about safety, social change and the growing anxieties surrounding childhood and public trust.