Brazil Pushes To Reclaim Fossils From 14 Countries

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Brazil · Heritage

Key Facts

- The drive: Brazil has around 20 restitution negotiations underway to recover fossils and heritage from 14 countries.

- Who holds them: The United States leads with eight open cases, followed by Germany with four and the United Kingdom with three.

- Recent wins: Returns include the Ubirajara jubatus dinosaur in 2023 and 45 Araripe Basin fossils from Switzerland this year.

- The law: Fossils are property of the Brazilian state and cannot be freely traded, under a 1942 decree.

- Why it matters: Officials frame the effort as a fight against scientific colonialism and a boost for regional research and tourism.

Brazil is intensifying a diplomatic and legal push to recover dinosaur fossils and cultural patrimony scattered across at least 14 countries, with around 20 restitution cases now underway, according to a report by Agencia Brasil.

Where Brazil's dinosaur fossils ended up

The effort, led by the foreign ministry, federal prosecutors and scientific institutions, covers material spread across museums, universities and collections abroad. The United States holds the most contested items with eight open return requests, followed by Germany with four, the United Kingdom with three and Italy with two. France, Switzerland, Ireland, Portugal, Uruguay and Japan also appear on the list.

Researchers say the count understates the scale, since prosecutors are pursuing additional cases beyond those tracked by the foreign ministry. Much of the disputed material comes from the fossil-rich Araripe Basin in the country's northeast.

Recent returns and pending cases

The campaign gained momentum with the 2023 return of the small dinosaur Ubirajara jubatus, which had been taken to Germany and now sits in a paleontology museum in Ceara. In February, 45 original fossils from the Araripe Basin came back from Switzerland, and in 2024 the Tupinamba mantle, a 17th-century Indigenous artifact, returned from Denmark.

A further agreement with Germany covers the Irritator challengeri, a spinosaur of about 116 million years that had been in Stuttgart since 1991. Officials say negotiations are open with countries on nearly every continent.

The stakes beyond the dinosaur fossils

Under a 1942 decree, fossils are property of the Brazilian state and cannot be privately owned or freely sold, with exports allowed only by special authorization and a formal tie to a Brazilian scientific body. Specialists argue that when prized specimens leave the country, foreign institutions capture the prestige of major discoveries, leaving Brazil as a supplier of raw scientific material rather than a center of knowledge.

Beyond research, officials tie the returns to regional tourism and identity, noting that fossils draw strong public interest. The Araripe Basin is already a UNESCO Global Geopark and, since 2024, a candidate for World Heritage status.

Frequently Asked Questions How many items is Brazil trying to recover?

There are around 20 restitution negotiations underway, involving material in at least 14 countries. Researchers say the real number is higher because prosecutors pursue additional cases.

Which country holds the most?

The United States leads with eight open return requests. Germany follows with four, the United Kingdom with three and Italy with two.

What has already been returned?

Returns include the Ubirajara jubatus dinosaur in 2023, 45 Araripe Basin fossils from Switzerland this year, and the Tupinamba mantle from Denmark in 2024.

Why can't these fossils be sold abroad?

A 1942 decree makes fossils property of the Brazilian state, barring private ownership and free sale. Exports require special authorization and a link to a Brazilian scientific institution.

What is scientific colonialism?

It describes the historic removal of specimens from countries like Brazil to wealthier nations, where research and prestige accrue abroad. Officials cast the repatriation drive as a response to that imbalance.

Connected Coverage

The heritage push complements the institutional story in our coverage of Brazil's cultural institutions, and the regional cultural momentum traced in our reporting on Latin America's music boom.

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