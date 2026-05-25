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Trisura Chief Executive Officer David Clare To Hold Virtual Fireside Chat With CIBC Capital Markets


2026-05-25 05:15:59
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, May 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trisura Group Ltd. (“Trisura” or“Trisura Group”) (TSX: TSU) Chief Executive Officer, David Clare, will join CIBC Capital Markets Analyst, Scott Fletcher, in a virtual fireside chat to discuss the company's first quarter 2026 results and outlook for 2026 on Wednesday May 27, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

To listen to the call via live audio webcast, please follow the link below:
Webcast Link

A replay of the call will be available in the“Events” section of Trisura's website.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd. is a specialty insurance provider operating in the Surety, Warranty, Corporate Insurance, Program and Fronting business lines of the market. Trisura has investments in wholly owned subsidiaries through which it conducts insurance operations. Those operations are primarily in Canada and the United States. Trisura Group Ltd. is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol“TSU”.

Further information is available at . Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information. Details regarding the operations of Trisura Group Ltd. are also set forth in regulatory filings. A copy of the filings may be obtained on Trisura Group's SEDAR+ profile at .

For more information, please contact:
Name: Bryan Sinclair
Tel: 416 607 2135
Email:...


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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