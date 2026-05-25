Celebration Or Carelessness? The Growing Misuse Of Snow Spray

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) By Khawla Zarafshan

Nowadays, foam sprays commonly known as“Snow Spray” have become a regular feature at celebrations and joyful events.

Whether it is a wedding, engagement, birthday party, mehndi event, or a Quran completion ceremony, these sprays are often seen as a symbol of fun and excitement. It almost feels as though celebrations are considered incomplete without them.

At first glance, this may seem like harmless entertainment and momentary joy, but the hidden dangers behind it are often ignored.

At many events, people spray it directly onto others' faces, eyes, and clothes, causing not only discomfort but also various health problems.

In this regard, skin specialist Dr. Zubair from Lady Reading Hospital says that foam sprays contain various chemicals, including solvents, propellants, and sometimes harmful substances such as methylene chloride. These chemicals can negatively affect human health.

According to Dr. Zubair, if the spray enters the eyes directly, it can cause severe irritation, redness, watering, and pain.

In some cases, the acidic or alkaline substances present in the spray may even damage the cornea, the sensitive part of the eye, which can seriously affect eyesight.

Similarly, for people already suffering from asthma, allergies, or respiratory illnesses, these sprays can be even more dangerous.

The chemicals in the spray can enter the body through breathing and trigger severe asthma attacks. Their effects become even stronger in closed rooms where the spray is used excessively.

If the foam remains on the skin for too long, it can cause allergies, itching, redness, and dryness. People with sensitive skin, especially women and children, are more vulnerable to these effects. Often, children excessively spray one another during fun activities, which can harm both their skin and respiratory system.

Another dangerous aspect of these sprays is that they are highly flammable. During birthday celebrations, if candles are lit and the spray is used at the same time, there is a risk of fire because some substances in the spray can catch fire even from a small spark.

It is also common for the foam to fall onto cakes or food items, which may later be consumed unknowingly. Since the chemicals used in these sprays are not food-safe, they can be harmful to health.

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If the use of foam sprays is unavoidable, proper precautions are essential. They should be used from a safe distance, never sprayed directly onto anyone's face, eyes, or body, and children should be prevented from using them carelessly.

Sadly, we quickly adopt unnecessary and harmful trends from others while gradually forgetting our own beautiful cultural traditions. Our traditional celebrations once reflected simplicity, sincerity, and warmth.

Our elders used to celebrate happy occasions in simple yet graceful ways. During weddings, rose petals were showered, while candies, chocolates, sesame sweets, and dry fruits were distributed among children.

Wealthier families would even distribute currency notes among children, which brought them great joy and excitement. These traditions promoted not only happiness but also love, respect, and family bonding.

Today, however, we are forgetting these beautiful customs and giving preference to artificial and temporary forms of entertainment, causing the younger generation to drift away from their culture and traditions.

There is a need to decorate our celebrations not with chaos and noise, but with love, simplicity, and the colors of our beautiful traditions, because true happiness lies in affection and sincerity.

Note: This article reflects the personal opinion of the writer, and the organization is not necessarily in agreement with these views.