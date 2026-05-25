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Indian Silk House Agencies Marks One Year In Guwahati, Reflecting Brand's Growing Presence In Northeast India
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Guwahati, 25th May, 2026: Indian Silk House Agencies, East India's most trusted saree brand for over five decades, celebrates the first anniversary of its Guwahati store, marking an important milestone in the brand's journey across Northeast India. Over the past year, the store has emerged as more than a retail destination, evolving into a preferred destination for saree lovers and strengthening Indian Silk House Agencies' commitment to making 'Sarees of India' more accessible and relevant across the region. The Guwahati store, along with the brand's recent launch in Silchar, takes Indian Silk House Agencies' Northeast footprint to two states within twelve months, as the company continues to open one new store every seven to ten days nationally, on track toward its target of 500 stores across India by 2030.
Located in one of Northeast India's fastest-growing urban centres, the Guwahati store brings together Bengal's signature weaves, Kantha, Baluchari, Matka and Tussar, alongside Kanjivaram from the South and Banarasi, Paithani and Bandhej from across India, offering Guwahati's saree wearers a single, trusted destination for occasion, work and everyday styling.
With a network of over 15,000+ artisans across 60+ weaving clusters in India, Indian Silk House Agencies continues to bring diverse regional craftsmanship under one roof while building trust, authenticity and access at scale. Over the past year, the Guwahati store has witnessed encouraging consumer response, reflecting the region's deep rooted love for textiles and traditional dressing.
Speaking on this, Mr. Darshan Dudhoria, CEO, Indian Silk House Agencies, said,“When we opened Guwahati a year ago, it was a bet on Northeast India, a market we believed was underserved by authentic, organised saree retail. A year on, that bet has paid off. Guwahati has given us the conviction to go deeper into the Northeast, and it remains central to our journey toward becoming India's largest national saree retailer.”
About Indian Silk House Agencies
Founded in 1971 in Kolkata, Indian Silk House Agencies has been East India's most trusted saree brand for over five decades. India's foremost 'Only Sarees' brand, it is on the path to becoming the country's largest national saree retailer. The brand was recently recognised as 'Best Regional Retailer – East' at the ET Great India Retail Awards 2026, reinforcing its leadership in the eastern market and its role in preserving India's textile heritage.
Built on authenticity, craftsmanship and artisan empowerment, the brand partners with 15,000+ artisans across 60+ weaving clusters, bringing together the finest Sarees of India under one national platform. With a vision to make authentic handlooms accessible across India and to Indian consumers worldwide, Indian Silk House Agencies is building a trusted, technology-enabled saree ecosystem that connects heritage with modern retail.
Offering over 15,000+ handloom designs across Banarasi, Kanjivaram, Baluchari, Tussar, Chanderi and more, the brand operates through a growing omnichannel network of 68 stores and its digital platform, delivering culture to consumers worldwide. Guided by its commitment to culture, community and continuity, Indian Silk House Agencies continues to normalise the saree for the modern Indian woman while preserving the country's rich textile legacy.
Located in one of Northeast India's fastest-growing urban centres, the Guwahati store brings together Bengal's signature weaves, Kantha, Baluchari, Matka and Tussar, alongside Kanjivaram from the South and Banarasi, Paithani and Bandhej from across India, offering Guwahati's saree wearers a single, trusted destination for occasion, work and everyday styling.
With a network of over 15,000+ artisans across 60+ weaving clusters in India, Indian Silk House Agencies continues to bring diverse regional craftsmanship under one roof while building trust, authenticity and access at scale. Over the past year, the Guwahati store has witnessed encouraging consumer response, reflecting the region's deep rooted love for textiles and traditional dressing.
Speaking on this, Mr. Darshan Dudhoria, CEO, Indian Silk House Agencies, said,“When we opened Guwahati a year ago, it was a bet on Northeast India, a market we believed was underserved by authentic, organised saree retail. A year on, that bet has paid off. Guwahati has given us the conviction to go deeper into the Northeast, and it remains central to our journey toward becoming India's largest national saree retailer.”
About Indian Silk House Agencies
Founded in 1971 in Kolkata, Indian Silk House Agencies has been East India's most trusted saree brand for over five decades. India's foremost 'Only Sarees' brand, it is on the path to becoming the country's largest national saree retailer. The brand was recently recognised as 'Best Regional Retailer – East' at the ET Great India Retail Awards 2026, reinforcing its leadership in the eastern market and its role in preserving India's textile heritage.
Built on authenticity, craftsmanship and artisan empowerment, the brand partners with 15,000+ artisans across 60+ weaving clusters, bringing together the finest Sarees of India under one national platform. With a vision to make authentic handlooms accessible across India and to Indian consumers worldwide, Indian Silk House Agencies is building a trusted, technology-enabled saree ecosystem that connects heritage with modern retail.
Offering over 15,000+ handloom designs across Banarasi, Kanjivaram, Baluchari, Tussar, Chanderi and more, the brand operates through a growing omnichannel network of 68 stores and its digital platform, delivering culture to consumers worldwide. Guided by its commitment to culture, community and continuity, Indian Silk House Agencies continues to normalise the saree for the modern Indian woman while preserving the country's rich textile legacy.
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