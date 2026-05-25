Lebanese President Stresses Full Israeli Withdrawal Remains Unwavering National Demand

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Beirut: President of Lebanon General Joseph Aoun reaffirmed on Monday that the full withdrawal of Israeli forces from southern Lebanon remains an unwavering national demand that is not subject to compromise.

He said Lebanon would seek to achieve this objective during a new round of negotiations in Washington in early June 2026.



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Marking the 26th anniversary of Israel's withdrawal from southern Lebanon following a two-decade occupation, Aoun added that the anniversary of this liberation comes this year as Lebanon grapples with the yoke of painful reality.

The Israeli attacks continue unabated, with highly cherished southern villages still suffering remorselessly under the yoke of reoccupation in a flagrant violation of international resolutions, foremost of which is Resolution 1701, Aoun warned.

Aoun reemphasized that Lebanon would never accept this status quo, as the full Israeli withdrawal would remain an immutable national demand without any concession.

Lebanon, Aoun underscored, would never capitulate, stressing that the negotiation would neither be construed as capitulation nor concession but an exclusive right to protect its territory and maintain its authority through the legitimate military and security forces.

Pivotal decisions have been taken in this regard, expressing an extremely significant national will to restore full sovereignty by virtue of the solidarity of the people of Lebanon and their unified ranks around the nation, Aoun said.

He added that the Lebanese military will remain the sole guarantor of national security and regional safety, confirming that the Lebanese people deserve a powerful nation that upholds its legitimate civil and military institutions, fair and unified in their laws without discrimination, by the will and solidarity of its people.